Why He Fits: Falcons are betting on Harold Perkins Jr.'s ceiling — and his comeback

Illness and all, Perkins delivered one of the most dominant defensive performances in recent college football memory.

He finished with eight tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles. One of those came on a strip-sack that sealed the win, with the ball recovered by LSU teammate Mekhi Wingo. The four sacks tied an LSU single-game record, last reached by Chuck Wiley in 1995.

Perkins also became just the fourth FBS player to record four sacks and two forced fumbles in a game. The last Power 5 player to do it was Chase Young in 2019, his All-American season.

That afternoon reframed Perkins nationally, not just as an SEC standout, but as one of the most disruptive defenders in the country.

"Playing QB spy, rushing off the edge, blitzing from the second level," Fangoli said. "This guy is going to be a player for sure."

At the time, Ian Cunningham was in his first season as assistant general manager of the Chicago Bears. He saw the same trajectory.

"You thought this was going to be the next one," Cunningham said of Perkins, who earned Freshman All-American honors that season.

His sophomore year largely reinforced that projection. Then, came the interruption: a torn ACL four games into his junior season. Perkins missed the remainder of the year and spent much of the 2025 offseason and pre-season working his way back to full strength.

His senior season, while productive, didn't match the early peak — whether due to scheme shifts, coaching changes or the natural lag of post-injury recovery.

The result was a quieter pre-draft profile, and a sixth-round selection by Atlanta this past weekend, something the Falcons were happy to see happen when they got on the clock for pick No. 215 overall.

"I think he plays with a lot of perseverance," Fangoli said. "We all know what he was before the injury. We know that player is still there in him. He shows it a lot throughout his tape. He's a kid that despite the injury, despite the scheme changes, the coaching changes, he's never made excuses."

Atlanta's interest starts with versatility in Jeff Ulbrich's defense, but it extends immediately to special teams.

"It actually starts with his special teams ability," Fangoli said. "He has a hybrid skillset in that body. Six-foot, 220 pounds ... The way special teams coaches used guys in the core, (they're looking for) that midsize position hybrids and he is perfect for that. We think it is an advantage for him on special teams because of the way he can play in space, maneuver around blocks, play through smaller players, move around bigger players. We think he is a premiere skillset for special teams."

Defensive depth is part of the equation, too.

Ultimately, the Falcons are betting on the version of Perkins that once dominated a game while battling the flu — and on their ability to bring that player back to the surface.