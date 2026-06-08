Falcons sign Drake London to contract extension

In 2025, London was well on his way to another 1,000-yard season when a hamstring injury sidelined him for a month towards the season's end. Still, London shined prior to the injury, including a run of 100-plus yard performances from Week 9 through Week 11. London's final stat line of 2025 — even with a month missed — was 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns, including three against the New England Patriots in Week 9 alone.

Four years into his career as a Falcon, London's name is already etched in the franchise record books with him holding the records for the most receptions in the first three seasons in team history, becoming the first Falcon ever with over 65 catches in each of his first three seasons and is among the fastest to notch 3,000 receiving yards in franchise history.

"I couldn't be happier to be here in Atlanta and staying here, even though its been different coaches, different teammates, different regimes, whatever it might have been," London said, "I am glad to still be representing the Falcons."

He also currently has the 10th-most receiving yards in franchise history.

"They always ask, 'What do you play this game for? What's your reason?' Well, one of my reasons is to be legendary, to be remembered," London said. "Hearing that, that I am 10th in receiving yards, it means that I am in the right step. It means that my name might be up on a wall somewhere, around the facility. I want at least my last name to live on as long as it possibly can, whether that is in history books here or wherever it might be, I want to live on for as long as I can so that shows that I am taking the right steps, the right direction, and all I can do is work harder and try to get that No. 1 spot, but Julio (Jones), he's tough to catch."

At Annual League Meetings in Phoenix, Arizona, this past March, Cunningham said a possible extension for London was "top of mind."

And thought of, as well as executed, they did as London is now locked in with the Falcons through the 2030 season.