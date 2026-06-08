Falcons sign Drake London to contract extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Drake London has officially signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the Atlanta Falcons through the 2030 season.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the news on Tuesday, June 2. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is a $141 million extension worth up to $150 million, and includes $100 million guaranteed. Schefter reported the deal makes London the third-highest paid receiver in the league with the highest average pay out per year in Falcons' franchise history.
Prior to signing his extension, London was set to play on his fifth-year option in 2026 after the organization picked it up in late April 2025.
"Drake London represents exactly what we're building here," Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "His work ethic, competitive drive, and team-first mindset is refreshing to witness. He's an ascending player who has earned the respect of everyone in this building through the way he prepares and performs. This aligns with our philosophy of drafting, developing, and retaining our own. We're excited for him to be a core piece of our future and look forward to seeing his continued growth. We appreciate Andrew Kessler and Athletes First for their collaboration in getting this done."
The Falcons selected London with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Coming out of USC, London was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 to go along with his First-team All-Pac 12 placement.
In his rookie season, London accumulated 72 catches for 866 yards. Those receptions set a new rookie reception record for the Falcons, surpassing the mark Kyle Pitts set in his rookie season the year before.
After a similar output in production his second year in Atlanta, London solidified himself as a top young receiver in the league in 2024.
He notched multiple double-digit reception games, including the team's Thursday Night Football overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 in which London had 12 receptions for 154 yards. He surpassed that single-game yardage in the team's season finale against the Carolina Panthers, when he notched 187 yards on 10 catches.
By the end of 2024, London had over 1,000 receiving yards to his name, and ranked just inside the NFL's Top 100 Players list going into 2025. His nine touchdown receptions in 2024 was three more than his first two seasons combined.
That year, London was one of only four players (Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown) with 100-plus receptions, 1,000-plus yards and 8-plus touchdowns.
"Everybody knows that when the ball is snapped, No. 5 is going to be giving everything he's got, every single snap, whether he's blocking, running around, catching, run after catch," Bijan Robinson said of London at the time. "He's an incredible football player and another guy that's just going to keep getting better."
When Robinson found out about London's extension this past week, he immediately picked up the phone and called him.
"I was so happy for him," Robinson said. "He deserves it. He deserves everything that he gets. Obviously, he's one of my favorite teammates, probably my top teammate of all time. That's my best friend. That's my brother."
In 2025, London was well on his way to another 1,000-yard season when a hamstring injury sidelined him for a month towards the season's end. Still, London shined prior to the injury, including a run of 100-plus yard performances from Week 9 through Week 11. London's final stat line of 2025 — even with a month missed — was 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns, including three against the New England Patriots in Week 9 alone.
Four years into his career as a Falcon, London's name is already etched in the franchise record books with him holding the records for the most receptions in the first three seasons in team history, becoming the first Falcon ever with over 65 catches in each of his first three seasons and is among the fastest to notch 3,000 receiving yards in franchise history.
"I couldn't be happier to be here in Atlanta and staying here, even though its been different coaches, different teammates, different regimes, whatever it might have been," London said, "I am glad to still be representing the Falcons."
He also currently has the 10th-most receiving yards in franchise history.
"They always ask, 'What do you play this game for? What's your reason?' Well, one of my reasons is to be legendary, to be remembered," London said. "Hearing that, that I am 10th in receiving yards, it means that I am in the right step. It means that my name might be up on a wall somewhere, around the facility. I want at least my last name to live on as long as it possibly can, whether that is in history books here or wherever it might be, I want to live on for as long as I can so that shows that I am taking the right steps, the right direction, and all I can do is work harder and try to get that No. 1 spot, but Julio (Jones), he's tough to catch."
At Annual League Meetings in Phoenix, Arizona, this past March, Cunningham said a possible extension for London was "top of mind."
And thought of, as well as executed, they did as London is now locked in with the Falcons through the 2030 season.
"Just his ability to high-point balls, the tenacity, the personality he plays with on the field," Cunningham said. "I feel like if I were a teammate of his, I would like playing with him."
Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.