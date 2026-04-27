Why He Fits: Kendal Daniels grew into exactly what the Falcons needed

In 2025, Daniels took his talents to rival Oklahoma for his final collegiate season, where head coach Brent Venables deployed him as a "Cheetah" — a hybrid linebacker-safety role with a little bit of edge rusher sprinkled in there, too. Daniels did a bit of everything.

"With Kendal, the versatility speaks for itself," Fargnoli said. "On tape, you see him playing safety, Will, nickel ... Whatever you tell him, whatever you coach him to do, he's going to be that, whatever position you ask him to be he's going to do that, whatever weight you want him to be at he's going to get there."

About the only thing he didn't do in college was play outside corner.

And it's that versatility that defines Daniels.

"I'm just here to play defense," Daniels was quoted saying in his early days with the Sooners when asked what his role could look like. "If they wanted me to run through a wall, I would."

That mindset, combined with his skillset, is what drew the Falcons to him.