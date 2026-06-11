Falcons place OT Storm Norton on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed offensive tackle Storm Norton on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Norton did not play for the Falcons during the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his ankle last summer. Norton began the season on injured reserve but was designated to return on Oct. 22. The team never officially activated him from injured reserve, however, and Norton's availability expired after a 21-day window.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle first joined the Falcons during the 2023 season and appeared in 14 games with three starts. Those starts came in Weeks 14-16 while right tackle Kaleb McGary was injured. Atlanta went 1-2 in those games with Norton in the starting lineup but saw enough from him to sign him to another one-year contract after the season. Norton was active for every game of the 2024 season and made one start in Week 4, a 26-24 win against the New Orleans Saints.

Earlier this offseason, McGary announced his retirement from the NFL after seven years in the NFL. McGary, a former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had been a mainstay in the starting lineup for the Falcons during his first six seasons. On the final practice of training camp last year, however, McGary sustained a leg injury that ultimately forced him to miss the entire 2025 season. McGary was in the process of working back from that injury when he made the decision to retire.