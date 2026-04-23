2026 NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons pick tracker

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The 2026 NFL Draft is here, and all eyes in the football world will be turned towards Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the next three days.

The Atlanta Falcons enter the draft with five picks. Their first selection is slated to come at pick No. 48 in the second round. However, Ian Cunningham has made his love for draft picks, so it shouldn't come as a surprise if the Falcons manage to collect more before the weekend comes to a close. Speaking with the media the Monday before the draft, Cunningham explained that the team was in a comfortable place, whether they add picks or not.

"We've been in both situations and scenarios, so we're comfortable sitting and waiting and taking five players that are going to help us now and into the future," he said. "We're really excited about that opportunity. On Thursday, we'll be watching, and we'll see what may happen. Who knows? But we're excited for it."