Falcons Mock Draft Tracker: Experts predict Atlanta to add defender in Round 2

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Atlanta Falcons will be making their first selections under general manager Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Each week throughout draft season, we'll comb through the national mock drafts to get a sense of who people believe the Falcons will take in April. Keep in mind that the Falcons will make their first selection at pick No. 48 in the second round, so there may not be as many mock drafts reflecting an Atlanta pick as usual.
Here are the latest mock draft predictions for the Falcons through Thursday, April 16:
MOCK DRAFTER: Mel Kiper — ESPN
LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: April 15
PICK: DT Lee Hunter — Texas Tech
ANALYSIS: "Atlanta might use the first of its five selections at receiver, perhaps with Georgia's Zachariah Branch. It could also bring in Avieon Terrell to not only shore up the cornerback room but also team him up with his older brother, A.J. Terrell Jr. But Atlanta gave up 4.6 yards per rush last season, 25th in the league, so the interior defensive line is an issue worth examining. Hunter had a ridiculous 52 run stops and 33.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons and could be an answer."
MOCK DRAFTER: Dane Brugler — The Athletic
LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: April 15
PICK: DT Christen Miller — Georgia
ANALYSIS: "Miller can be up and down with his anchor and rush consistency, but he is rock solid as a run defender who should excel on early downs. His role will shift depending on scheme, though he projects best as a one-gapping nose in a four-man front." (from The Beast)
MOCK DRAFTER: Brent Sobleski — Bleacher Report
LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: April 15
PICK: CB Colton Hood — Tennessee
ANALYSIS: N/A
MOCK DRAFTER: Mike Renner — CBS Sports
LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: April 13
PICK: EDGE T.J. Parker — Clemson
ANALYSIS: N/A