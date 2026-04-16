Falcons Mock Draft Tracker: Experts predict Atlanta to add defender in Round 2

ANALYSIS: "Atlanta might use the first of its five selections at receiver, perhaps with Georgia's Zachariah Branch. It could also bring in Avieon Terrell to not only shore up the cornerback room but also team him up with his older brother, A.J. Terrell Jr. But Atlanta gave up 4.6 yards per rush last season, 25th in the league, so the interior defensive line is an issue worth examining. Hunter had a ridiculous 52 run stops and 33.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons and could be an answer."