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Falcons Mock Draft Tracker: Experts predict Atlanta to add defender in Round 2

Each week throughout draft season, we'll comb through the national mock drafts to get a sense of who people believe the Falcons will take in April.

Apr 16, 2026 at 03:29 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Atlanta Falcons will be making their first selections under general manager Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Each week throughout draft season, we'll comb through the national mock drafts to get a sense of who people believe the Falcons will take in April. Keep in mind that the Falcons will make their first selection at pick No. 48 in the second round, so there may not be as many mock drafts reflecting an Atlanta pick as usual.

Here are the latest mock draft predictions for the Falcons through Thursday, April 16:

Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) defends against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

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MOCK DRAFTER: Mel Kiper — ESPN

LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: April 15

PICK: DT Lee Hunter — Texas Tech

ANALYSIS: "Atlanta might use the first of its five selections at receiver, perhaps with Georgia's Zachariah Branch. It could also bring in Avieon Terrell to not only shore up the cornerback room but also team him up with his older brother, A.J. Terrell Jr. But Atlanta gave up 4.6 yards per rush last season, 25th in the league, so the interior defensive line is an issue worth examining. Hunter had a ridiculous 52 run stops and 33.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons and could be an answer."

Click to view the entire mock draft.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) fights through a block by Alabama offensive lineman Michael Carroll (64) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

MOCK DRAFTER: Dane Brugler — The Athletic

LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: April 15

PICK: DT Christen Miller — Georgia

ANALYSIS: "Miller can be up and down with his anchor and rush consistency, but he is rock solid as a run defender who should excel on early downs. His role will shift depending on scheme, though he projects best as a one-gapping nose in a four-man front." (from The Beast)

Click to view the entire mock draft.

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) breaks up a pass intended for New Mexico State tight end Joshua Goines, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved

MOCK DRAFTER: Brent Sobleski — Bleacher Report

LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: April 15

PICK: CB Colton Hood — Tennessee

ANALYSIS: N/A

Click to view the entire mock draft.

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts at the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

MOCK DRAFTER: Mike Renner — CBS Sports

LAST MOCK PUBLISHED: April 13

PICK: EDGE T.J. Parker — Clemson

ANALYSIS: N/A

Click to view the entire mock draft.

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