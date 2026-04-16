NFL Mock Draft: Falcons bolster defense in Blind Mock Draft exercise

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons do not have a first-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which means we've had to do things a little different in our draft coverage here at AtlantaFalcons.com.
We've already done a Top 50 mock draft and a Top 100. How could we make another mock draft more fun? That's how the Blind Mock Draft was born.
The premise of it was simple: Dave Archer and I would go through all five of the Falcons' 2026 picks and I would present to him three players of which to choose from. Easy. But we could do more! So, that's where the "blind" element came in. When I presented the players to Arch, I would only do so by saying the player's position group, height, weight and some notable accolades about him. That's it. No names. No colleges.
It made for a fun exercise, which you can watch in the video above. But who did Arch unknowingly skip over? That's what we're taking a look at in the graphs below.
SECOND ROUND
Arch's Pick: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
Look, do I really think McDonald is going to be there at the Falcons' pick at No. 48 overall? No. Not really. It's more the principle of the exercise. When it came to the three position groups I gave Arch, which one did he value higher? And that was defensive tackle. We both agreed that at 48 you're looking more in line with players like Texas Tech's Lee Hunter or Georgia's Christen Miller, but still, defensive tackle it is for Arch's first pick.
Other options:
OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
- LEFT TACKLE (Projected late 1st/early 2nd)
- Height: 6-6 | Weight: 313
- PFF Rank: 38
- ESPN Rating: 81/100
- 2025 season highlights: 12 games played, only allowed two sacks over 1,600+ career snaps, zero in 2025 and only eight pressures
- Snaps: 823 total snaps in 2025, 800 at left tackle
- Grades: Overall: 68.4 | Run Block Grade: 62.0 | Pass Block Grade: 82.1 | Zone Grade: 65.6 | Gap Grade: 58.6 | True Pass Set Pass Block Grade: 69.9
- Awards: First-team All-Big 12 (2025), Freshman All-American (2024)
- Combine: 6 ft. 10 ¾ in. wingspan | 4.99 40 time | 1.74 10-yard split | 32.5 in. vertical jump | 9 ft. 5 in. broad jump
- Player comp: Abraham Lucas (Seahawks), Troy Fautanu (Steelers)
WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
- SLOT RECEIVER (Projected late 2nd)
- Height: 5-10 | Weight: 180
- PFF Rank: 75 overall
- ESPN Rating: 92/100
- 2025 season highlights: 14 games played, 81 receptions on 93 targets for 811 yards and six TDs; 10 yards per catch. Top-20 in missed tackles forced (20)
- 342 total snaps in 2025: 271 from the slot (628 yards from slot catches), 65 out wide
- Grades: Receiving: 82.6 | Drop Rate: 2.4% (2) | Contested Catch Rate: 62.5% | Vs. Man Coverage 87.5
- Awards: Jet Award winner (top return specialist (2023)) | First-team All American (2023) | First-team All-Pac 12 (2023) | Second-team All-SEC (2025)
- Combine: 4.35 40 time | 1.50 second 10-yard split | 2.52 second 20-yard split | 38.0 vertical jump | 10 ft 5 in. broad jump | 20 reps on bench
- Player comp: Malik Washington (Dolphins), Elijah Moore (Eagles)
THIRD ROUND
Arch's Pick: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
A prototypical outside corner who can one day partner with A.J. Terrell, who is locked in for the long haul. Cornerback isn't an immediate need for the Falcons right now. Mike Hughes still has one more year on his current deal. However, if Igbinosun could push for a starting spot early, that means the Falcons have flexibility with Hughes, who is someone who can move inside to nickel if needed. Overall, this was a really solid get at No. 79 overall.
Other options:
C Conner Lew, Auburn
- CENTER (Projected 3rd round)
- Height: 6-4 | Weight: 310 … originally from Kennesaw, Ga.
- PFF Rank: 80
- 2025 season highlights: Only seven games played because of torn ACL, allowed just three sacks over 1,600 total snaps through three college seasons.
- Snaps: 420 in 2025, 748 in 2024 when healthy
- Grades: Overall: 67.6 | Run Blocking: 64.9 | Pass Blocking: 71.9 | Zone Grade: 63.8 | Gap Grade: 65.9 | True Pass Set Pass Block Grade: 76.6
- Awards: SEC All-Freshman Team (2023)
- Combine: 32 3/8 in. arm length | 9 in. hand span | 31 reps on bench
- Player comp: Zach Tom (Packers), Drew Kendall (Eagles)
EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
- PURE EDGE (Projected late 2nd)
- Height: 6-3 | Weight: 240
- PFF Rank: 77
- ESPN Rating: 80/100
- 2025 season highlights: 14 games played in 2025, 16 sacks over three seasons (nine in 2025), 11 QB hits in 2025, 42 hurries
- Snaps: 598 total defensive snaps, nearly all outside the tackle in true EDGE role
- Grades: Overall: 92.5 | Pass Rush Grade: 92.6 | Run Defense Grade: 65.6 | True Pass Set Pass Rush Grade: 91.2 | Pass Rush Win Rate: 21.8% | Run-Stop Rate: 7.1%
- Awards: First-team All-Big 12 (2025)
- Combine: 4.64 40 time | 1.63 second 10-yard split | 39.0 in. vertical jump | 10 ft. 5 in. broad jump
- Player comp: Will McDonald (Jets), Jonah Elliss (Broncos)
FOURTH ROUND
Arch's Pick: WR CJ Daniels, Miami
I was wondering when Arch was going to make his move to the offensive side of the ball. Figured it was only a matter of time if I kept giving him some intriguing options. He bit on Daniels. And I think the contested catch rate of 64.7% is what sold him.
Other options:
DT Kaleb Proctor, Southern Louisiana
- DT 3-TECH (Projected 4th round)
- Height: 6-2 | Weight: 291
- PFF Rank: 111
- ESPN Rating: N/A
- 2025 season highlights: 13 games played, nine sacks, 26 hurries
- Snaps: 564 total defensive snaps, nearly all in the B gap
- Grades: Overall: 86.5 | Pass Rush Grade: 90.4 | Run Defense Grade: 74.2 | True Pass Set Pass Rush Grade: 84.3 | Pass Rush Win Rate: 13.7% | Run-Stop Rate: 4.3%
- Awards: N/A
- Combine: 4.79 40 times | 4.71 second shuttle | 1.68 second 10-yard | 33 in. vertical jump
- Player comp: Jalen Redmond (Vikings), Calijah Kancey (Bucs)
EDGE Tyreak Sapp, Florida
- PURE EDGE (Projected 4th round)
- Height: 6-2 | Weight: 274
- PFF Rank: 124
- ESPN Rating: 84/100
- 2025 season highlights: 12 games played, 12 sacks over three seasons (eight in 2024, only two in 2025), only two QB hits and 14 hurries in 2025
- Snaps: 407 total defensive snaps, 149 over the tackle and 226 outside the tackle
- Grades: Overall: 65.0 (down from 90.4 in 2024) | Pass Rush Grade: 59.4 | Run Defense Grade: 68.8 | True Pass Set Pass Rush Grade: 58.6 | Pass Rush Win Rate: 8.4% | Run-Stop Rate: 7.5%
- Awards: N/A
- Combine: 28 reps on bench press
- Player comp: Marshawn Kneeland (Cowboys)
SIXTH ROUND
Arch's Pick: LB Red Murdock, Buffalo
This was one of my favorite selections Arch made. Through draft processes you fall in love with certain guys. In 2026, that's Murdock for me. I know I said this in the video (hopefully you've watched and/or are following along), but my favorite line of anyone's scouting report is for Murdock. In Dane Brugler's The Beast, he wrote, "No need to know his number when watching film — Murdock is the guy always around the ball." And that couldn't be more true. His NCAA record of 17 career forced fumbles backs that statement up as fact.
Other options:
TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
- INLINE MULTI-ROLE TE (Projected 4th-5th)
- Height: 6-5 | Weight: 245
- PFF Rank: 215
- ESPN Rating: 83/100
- 2025 season highlights: 14 games played, 20 catches off 28 targets for 261 yards and one touchdown; 13.1 yards per catch average
- Snaps: 322 total offensive snaps, 238 in-line, 77 slot
- Grades: Overall 63.2 | Receiving Grade: 60.3 | Drop Rate: 4.8% | Contested Catch Rate: 25.0% | Run Block Grade: 59.4
- Awards: N/A
- Combine: 4.49 40 time | 1.61 second 10-yard | 38 in. vertical jump | 10 ft. 5 in. broad jump | 23 reps on bench | 6 ft. 5 3/8 in. wingspan
- Player comp: Tanner McLachlan (Chargers), Daniel Bellinger (Titans)
CB Hezekiah Masses, California
- OUTSIDE ZONE CB (Projected 5th round)
- Height: 6-1 | Weight: 180
- PFF Rank: 179
- ESPN Rating: N/A
- 2025 season highlights: 13 games played, targeted 61 times allowing 30 catches for 413 yards, gave up four TDs, notched five INTs, passer rating of 59.0
- Snaps: 847 total defensive snaps, 770 outside, 56 in the box
- Grades: Overall: 79.5 | Coverage Grade: 81.2 | Run Defense Grade: 63.6 | Completion Percentage: 49.2% | Man Coverage Grade: 58.4 | Zone Coverage Grade: 90.0
- Awards: First-team All-ACC (2025), Second-team All-America (AP, 2025)
- Combine: 4.46 40 time | 4.51 second shuttle | 1.57 10-yard | 31.5 in. vertical jump | 7.31 second three cone
- Player comp: Dorian Strong (Bills), Riley Moss (Broncos)
SEVENTH ROUND
Arch's Pick: OT Nolan Rucci, Penn State
This is a good value grab with the last pick of the draft. One can never use too many offensive linemen, especially when your expected starting right tackle retires. The Falcons wasted no time finding Kaleb McGary's replacement, signing Jawaan Taylor very shortly after McGary's announcement. So, there's an argument to be made to go tackle in the draft a lot earlier. Arch and I both agreed on that. But this was how the board fell, and getting a tackle with traits worth developing isn't a bad idea in the seventh round.
Other options:
CB TJ Hall, Iowa
- OUTSIDE ZONE CB (Projected 7th)
- Height: 6-1 | Weight: 190
- PFF Rank: 220
- ESPN Rating: 77/100
- 2025 season highlights: 11 games played, allowed 30 catches off 63 targets, gave up one TD, notched one INT, passer rating of 72.3
- Snaps: 602 defensive snaps, 528 outside
- Grades: Overall: 78.3 | Coverage Grade: 74.4 | Run Defense Grade: 88.2 | Completion Percentage: 47.6% | Man Coverage Grade: 61.1 | Zone Coverage Grade: 73.9
- Awards: Third-team All-Big Ten (2025)
- Combine: 4.59 40 time | 9 ½ in. wingspan | 1.62 second 10-yard split | 7.19 second three-cone | 36 in. vertical jump
- Player comp: Nohl Williams (Chiefs)
EDGE TJ Guy, Michigan
- Graduate, 23 — PURE EDGE (Projected UDFA)
- Height: 6-4 | Weight: 240
- PFF Rank: 231
- 2025 season highlights: 12 games played, two sacks (nine through three seasons with six in 2024), 14 QB hurries in 2025
- Snaps: 362 total defensive snaps, 345 outside tackle
- Grades: Overall: 64.3 (down from 75.1 in 2024) | Pass Rush Grade: 72.6 | Run Defense Grade: 60.9 | True Pass Set Pass Rush Grade: 66.4 | Pass Rush Win Rate: 13% | Run Stop Rate: 3.9%
- Awards: N/A
- Pro Day: 78 ½ inch. wingspan | 4.65 second shuttle | 7.27 second three-cone | 29 ½ in. vertical jump | 9 ft. 5 in. broad jump