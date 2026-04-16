NFL Mock Draft: Falcons bolster defense in Blind Mock Draft exercise

SECOND ROUND

Look, do I really think McDonald is going to be there at the Falcons' pick at No. 48 overall? No. Not really. It's more the principle of the exercise. When it came to the three position groups I gave Arch, which one did he value higher? And that was defensive tackle. We both agreed that at 48 you're looking more in line with players like Texas Tech's Lee Hunter or Georgia's Christen Miller, but still, defensive tackle it is for Arch's first pick.