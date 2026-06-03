Falcons announce new Ollie Wilson Coaching Fellowship, 2026 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have named Khalid Blount, Clint Sintim, Justin Tuggle and Anthony Walker Jr., as Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for this year's off-season program.

Additionally, the Falcons have announced the creation of the Ollie Wilson Coaching Fellowship, a year-long position that is designed to provide hands-on NFL experience for minority coaches in the league while exposing fellows to the methods and philosophies of an NFL coaching staff. Offensive assistant Michael Bearden will serve as the inaugural Ollie Wilson Coaching Fellow.

The fellowship is named in honor of Ollie Wilson, a former running backs coach for both the Falcons and Chargers. Wilson began his NFL career in 1989 as the first recipient of the Houston Oilers Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. The following year, Wilson followed head coach Jerry Glanville to Atlanta, where he served as the Falcons fellow in 1990 and was named the team's running backs coach in 1991. Wilson spent 12 seasons over two stints (1991-1996 and 2002-2007), working with the likes of Erric Pegram, Craig "Ironhead" Heyward, Jamal Anderson, T.J. Duckett and Warrick Dunn, who currently ranks fourth in club history with 5,981 career rushing yards.

Bearden spent the 2025 season with the Cleveland Browns as part of Cleveland's Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship, launched in 2020 to provide opportunities to rising minority coaches on the offensive side of the ball. Prior to Cleveland, Bearden spent two seasons (2024-25) at Notre Dame as the assistant wide receivers coach, helping guide the team to the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game. He also spent training camp with the Chicago Bears as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2024. Bearden served in multiple roles at UCLA before heading to South Bend, spending the 2022 season as an analyst for the Bruins before being promoted to assistant special teams coordinator and specialist coach in 2023. Bearden graduated from Northwestern with a bachelor's degree in education and social policy and worked with the team's defensive backs (2020) and quarterbacks/wide receivers (2021-22) as a student assistant.

Blount comes to Atlanta as the current assistant strength and conditioning coach at the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to Pittsburgh, Blount spent two seasons (2023-25) as an assistant football strength and conditioning coach at Texas Tech. Blount was a strength and conditioning intern at Pittsburgh in 2022, prior to spending two years at his alma mater, North Carolina Central, as a strength and conditioning coach (2021-22) and strength and conditioning intern (2021). A native of Washington, Pa., Blount earned both his undergraduate bachelor's and master's degrees from North Carolina Central and completed his master's degree in kinesiology in 2021.

Sintim currently serves as the linebackers coach at Colorado State. A Woodbridge, Va., native, Sintim spent several years coaching at the collegiate level serving as a linebackers coach at Illinois (2024), defensive line coach (2020-21) and linebackers coach (2022-23) at Virginia, outside linebackers coach (2017), co-special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach (2018-19) at Delaware, outside linebackers coach (2015-16) at Richmond, defensive graduate assistant (2014) at Virgina and outside linebackers/special teams coach (2013) at West Alabama. Sintim was drafted by the New York Giants in the second round (45th overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He appeared in 24 games (one start) for the Giants through two seasons (2009-10).

Tuggle is a former NFL linebacker who originally signed with the Houston Texans in 2013 and spent three seasons (2013-15) with the Texans, where he appeared in 42 games (11 starts), recording 52 tackles (31 solo), two passes defensed, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one quarterback hit and one interception. An Alpharetta, Georgia, native, Tuggle played quarterback and linebacker collegiately at Boston College (2008-09), Blinn Junior College (2010), and Kansas State (2011-12). Tuggle earned an associate's degree at Blinn Junior College as well as a bachelor of science in political science at Kansas State.