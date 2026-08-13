Where to watch Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons

It will be the only preseason game Atlanta will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before they take to the road for exhibition games against the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update Wednesday on who will play in the first preseason game, saying the starters will suit up and play either a series or around 10 plays, depending on which happens first. Michael Penix Jr. has not yet been cleared for full-team work or game action, meaning Tua Tagovailoa will lead the starting offense on Friday. However, that should not be an indicator of who will be named starter in Week 1.