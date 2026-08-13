Where to watch Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will play their first preseason game of 2026 on Friday night against the Denver Broncos.
It will be the only preseason game Atlanta will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before they take to the road for exhibition games against the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.
Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update Wednesday on who will play in the first preseason game, saying the starters will suit up and play either a series or around 10 plays, depending on which happens first. Michael Penix Jr. has not yet been cleared for full-team work or game action, meaning Tua Tagovailoa will lead the starting offense on Friday. However, that should not be an indicator of who will be named starter in Week 1.
Here is all of the information you need to catch the action.
Where to Watch
What: Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons
When: Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV (listed by local channel)
- FOX/5 - Atlanta
- CBS/12 - Augusta
- ABC/9 - Columbus
- CBS/11 - Savannah
- NBC/10 - Albany
- FOX/6 - Birmingham, Alabama
- CBS/4 - Dothan, Alabama
- Tennessee Valley Sports Network - Huntsville, Chattanooga, Knoxville
Announcers: Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), Coy Wire and D.J. Shockley (color analysts), Jen Hale (sideline reporter)
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Falcons Stream
Streaming outside the United States: DAZN
Radio: 92.9 The Game | La Mejor | SiriusXM | Atlanta Falcons Mobile App
- 92.9 The Game announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst)