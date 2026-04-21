 Skip to main content
Presented by

NFL Mock Draft: Will McFadden makes every pick for Falcons

This is a one-and-done draft. I deliberated extensively about each selection, and I feel really good about how things turned out.

Apr 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — I have a confession to make.

I have been slacking on mock drafts this offseason. Typically, by the time draft week rolls around, I have opened and closed the simulator countless times. Although I've done my usual research on this year's draft class, I haven't actually done any mock draft exercises.

So, that is what's going to make this particular mock different than those I've done in past years or the excellent work Tori McElhaney has provided the past several weeks. This is a one-and-done draft. I deliberated extensively about each selection, and I feel really good about how things turned out.

Here is my one and only seven-round Falcons mock draft.

Related Links

SECOND ROUND

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

I like a lot of the top linebackers in this year's draft, and I feel like pick No. 48 is a prime spot to land one of them. In this case, Rodriguez was the top player on my board, and I jumped at the chance to add him. Although Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has worked wonders with late-round linebackers in the past, I think Rodriguez is worth the team's first draft pick. He is a multiplying force in the middle who brings the kind of well-roundedness that made Kaden Elliss so impactful. A former quarterback, Rodriguez reads the field extremely well and is always in position to make a play. The 2025 unanimous All-American has back-to-back seasons with more than 125 tackles and intercepted four passes last year. He's a two-time team captain and adds to the leadership qualities coalescing on the Falcons' defense.

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates an offensive touchdown against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Justin Rex/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

THIRD ROUND

WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

There's another wide receiver who played college ball in the state of Georgia who has drawn a lot of attention from Falcons fans, but Hurst is the player who immediately caught my eye when I turned on the tape. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound receiver ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and is highly explosive. During the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Hurst had 127 catches for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns. During his career at Georgia State, 70.9% of Hurst's receptions went for either a first down or a touchdown. Although there is an expected learning curve at the NFL level, Hurst would enter a situation in Atlanta where he can be a complementary piece instead of the focal point. He looks the part of a top-tier NFL receiver and gives the Falcons another dangerous weapon.

Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst (1) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FOURTH ROUND

DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

There are shades of Grady Jarrett in Benny's game, which makes it easy to envision how he would fit in Atlanta's defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 298-pound defender isn't going to consistently eat up multiple blocks and hold ground, but in a one-gap penetrating front, he can get past blockers and make plays in the backfield. He deploys a lot of power in his long arms, which helps him stay clean while operating in tight spaces. There are a lot of great traits for an NFL team to develop at the next level, and I would trust Ulbrich and defensive line coach Nate Ollie to do so.

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) looks on during an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. USC defeated Michigan, 31-13 (Ryan Kang via AP)
Ryan Kang/2025 Ryan Kang

SIXTH ROUND

OG Logan Taylor, Boston College

Taylor is a player projected to go early on Day 3, but he was still available in this exercise, so I snatched him up. He started at every position on the offensive line except center in college, providing exactly the kind of versatility I want in a developmental backup lineman. At 6-foot-6 and 314 pounds, Taylor has good size and length for the NFL. He is not an elite athlete, but he has the mentality to make it in the pros and is an old-school player who should get better under Bill Callahan.

Boston College offensive lineman Logan Taylor (65) leads the team onto the field prior to an NCAA football game against California on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

SEVENTH ROUND

WR Zavion Thomas, LSU

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski talked about adding "dominant traits" to the wide receiver room earlier this month, and Thomas fits that idea cleanly. The former LSU receiver ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the NFL Combine, ranking in the 98th percentile at his position in the event's history. That kind of speed helped him become a standout returner in college, and it's something that can't be ignored with Atlanta's final pick. Although he is undersized for the NFL, Thomas has the juice to make a real difference on Sundays.

LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) carries on a pass reception against Louisiana Tech defensive back Jhamal Shelby Jr. (7) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ATLFalcons_26SeasonTicketsPhase1_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Falcons could use first round of NFL Draft as a 'dry run'

The Falcons may not actually come on the clock until Day 2, but they can still get a lot of value out of Day 1.

news

NFL Mock Draft: Tori McElhaney makes every pick (and some) for Falcons

Let's get one more swing at the plate.

news

Kevin Stefanski, Ian Cunningham detail trade for DL Maason Smith

The Falcons executed a trade late last week with Jacksonville. Atlanta leadership explains the move.

news

Where to watch the 2026 NFL Draft

Everything fans need to know to watch, stream or listen to the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons reveal jersey numbers for offseason additions

See the numbers that the newest members of the team will wear, as well as changes for some returning players.

news

Ian Cunningham on 2026 draft class strengths, depth, positional cliffs

With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, the Falcons general manager discussed some of the main themes of this year's class.

news

Falcons agree to terms with Jaguars to trade DL Ruke Orhorhoro for DL Maason Smith

Like Orhorhoro, Smith is also entering into his third season in the league after being drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons News Now: 2026 NFL Draft looms, Bijan Robinson's fifth-year locked in

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Kevin Stefanski: 'You're constantly evaluating your players'

For the Falcons head coach, competition — not calendars — determines when starters emerge.

news

Falcons Mock Draft Tracker: Experts predict Atlanta to add defender in Round 2

Each week throughout draft season, we'll comb through the national mock drafts to get a sense of who people believe the Falcons will take in April.

news

Michael Turner to announce Falcons pick during 2026 NFL Draft

Through his five seasons in Atlanta, Turner compiled 6,081 rushing yards — second-most by a Falcons player all-time — and 60 rushing touchdowns, the most by any player in team history.

Top News

Kevin Stefanski, Ian Cunningham detail trade for DL Maason Smith

NFL Mock Draft: Will McFadden makes every pick for Falcons

Where to watch the 2026 NFL Draft

Falcons reveal jersey numbers for offseason additions