NFL Mock Draft: Will McFadden makes every pick for Falcons

SECOND ROUND

I like a lot of the top linebackers in this year's draft, and I feel like pick No. 48 is a prime spot to land one of them. In this case, Rodriguez was the top player on my board, and I jumped at the chance to add him. Although Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has worked wonders with late-round linebackers in the past, I think Rodriguez is worth the team's first draft pick. He is a multiplying force in the middle who brings the kind of well-roundedness that made Kaden Elliss so impactful. A former quarterback, Rodriguez reads the field extremely well and is always in position to make a play. The 2025 unanimous All-American has back-to-back seasons with more than 125 tackles and intercepted four passes last year. He's a two-time team captain and adds to the leadership qualities coalescing on the Falcons' defense.