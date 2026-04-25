Falcons select LB Harold Perkins Jr. with pick No. 215 in 2026 NFL Draft

Expert Opinions

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Perkins is impressive with sideline-to-sideline range, twitchy burst and speed to close. He is at his best as an open-field rat or blitzer, because he can get home in a hurry, regardless of the angle or depth. Though he has the athleticism to drop as a hook/curl defender, he plays too reactive and is still developing his feel in coverage. The main concerns about his game are his lack of physicality as a take-on player and that he leaves too much tackle production on the field, either because he misses in space or doesn't have the strength to finish. Overall, Perkins is a complicated NFL prospect. His explosive athleticism jumps off the tape, but he has a tweener skill set and comes with concerns about position fit at the next level. NFL coaches will need a clear vision and timeline for his development."