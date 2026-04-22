NFL Mock Draft: Tori McElhaney makes every pick (and some) for Falcons

SIXTH ROUND, Pick No. 215

Here me out on this pick. World is coming off an ACL injury that he suffered in Oregon's January playoff game against Indiana. So, he won't be really ready to go right off the bat, which I realize isn't ideal. However, the Falcons don't necessarily need him to be ready immediately. They have Jawaan Taylor for a year as well as Jake Matthews. As long as those two remain healthy, it could allow someone like World — who has the look of what you want at this level — time to heal and develop his skills. Evaluators say World is technically raw, but does have the ability to develop into a could-be starter down the line. That is, if he gets put in the right situation. And what better situation than working with one of the best offensive line coaches in the league in Bill Callahan as well as two long-time veterans at the position in Taylor and Matthews. This isn't a pick that pays off right away, but with patience and development, it could be one that produces fruit once cultivated.