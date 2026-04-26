2026 NFL Draft Grades: Falcons get high marks for Day 2

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons picked up an extra selection during draft weekend and ultimately came out of the NFL Draft with six new players in Ian Cunningham's first event as the team's general manager.
Four of those selections were used on defense, where the Falcons added one of the draft's top cornerbacks in Avieon Terrell on Day 2 and a slew of athletic defenders on Day 3. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch was one of the two offensive players that Atlanta drafted, and he will bring more firepower to that side of the ball.
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"It felt like we got some good players. We got some good players that are going to be able to help our football team offensively and defensively," Cunningham said after the draft. "It was a great experience. We've got to give a lot of credit to the guys and the girls upstairs that helped get this thing organized, and it ran smooth. We've got a lot of support, a lot of people up there, put a lot of countless hours, not just in the scouts and the coaches, but the whole operation. So really, a lot of the credit goes to them."
Although it will be months until we see the kind of impact this draft class can have on the field, the national media draft grades are already out. The general consensus is that Atlanta nailed Day 2, and the reactions to the Falcons' picks on Day 3 are a bit more mixed. That's largely understandable as opinions take on more variance in the later rounds, where prospects may have qualities one team covets but another does not.
Value is a term often thrown around during draft season and something all teams try to keep in mind when making their picks. Warren Sharp, a data analyst who does good work covering the NFL, determined the Falcons got the most value out of the 2025 draft. The impact Atlanta's 2025 class had on the field reflects well upon Sharp's analysis from last year.
This year, the Falcons were once again better at getting value from the draft than most other teams and ranked ninth in Sharp's 2026 draft rankings.
Sharp named Atlanta's selection of Terrell in the second round as the most valuable pick of the first three rounds, and he viewed the Branch pick as the seventh-best value pick of the third round.
Now that the draft has wrapped, let's take a look at the national media grades.
Grade: B
Analysis: "They got a first-round talent in the second round in CB Avieon Terrell (48). He'll join his brother, AJ Terrell, in the secondary. WR Zachariah Branch (79) is a playmaker in the slot. LB Kendal Daniels (134) should at least be a special teams contributor." – Rob Maaddi
Grade: B-
Day 1 – C | Day 2 – A | Day 3 – B-
Analysis: "In Round 2, the Falcons found value by adding the slight but feisty Terrell, who will join his brother A.J. Terrell in the secondary, along with Branch, an open-field playmaker who can do much more than Georgia's offense allowed him to show. Daniels is like Falcons LB Divine Deablo in that he's a tall former safety who moved into the box full-time. Atlanta took another linebacker in Perkins, a player I expected to go much earlier in the draft. They had to find a run-stuffing DT in this draft; Thompson's excellent pro day and flashes on tape made him a worthy Day 3 pick." – Chad Reuter
Grade: C+
Day 2 Analysis: "Terrell's lack of length may limit him to zone-heavy schemes, but his elite football IQ and playmaking instincts give him starting potential across multiple systems. Branch is a likely Day 2 pick due to his rare, difference-making athleticism. However, he relies heavily on speed and must continue to refine the nuance and technique in his route running to avoid being limited to a special teams role."
Day 3 Analysis: "A safety-to-linebacker convert, Daniels offers appealing size at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds along with range, as shown by a 4.47 40-yard dash. At 6-foot-2, 306 pounds with 33.5-inch arms (77th percentile), Thompson pairs strong size with rare testing numbers, including a 4.73 40-yard dash (97th percentile) and elite short-area splits. Perkins is a unique athlete without a clear positional fit due to size and role limitations. He projects as a situational defender and special teams contributor with designed pass-rush usage. Onianwa gained most of his experience across three seasons at Rice from 2022 to 2024 before finishing his career as a backup on Ohio State's offensive line in 2025. His development at Rice showed clear progress, as he improved his PFF grade from 45.0 in 2022 to 70.1 in 2024."
Grade: C+
Analysis: "It's tough to tackle needs with just five non-first-rounders at your disposal, but the new Falcons braintrust of GM Ian Cunningham, coach Kevin Stefanski and president of football Matt Ryan did its best. And I think the Falcons left Day 2 with two really, really good players. Both Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch spent time in my top 25 during the season, and they were both on my 'favorite players in the class' list.
"... The rest of the selections left a lot to be desired, though. Atlanta didn't take an offensive tackle until Ethan Onianwa in Round 7. Harold Perkins Jr. has a chance to make an impact, but coach Kevin Stefanski needs to figure out his real position. No first-rounder and only a handful of selections hurt the Falcons, but their Day 3 haul wasn't very impressive." — Mel Kiper Jr.
Grade: B
Analysis: "Terrell getting to play with his older brother, A.J., is more than a feel-good story. The younger Terrell can certainly contribute as a versatile cornerback who plays bigger than his 5' 11", 184-pound frame. Atlanta also made an excellent pick in the third round, with Branch coming aboard to finally help Drake London and a thin receiving corps. Branch can play from the slot and stretch the field with his speed, having run a 4.35 40-yard dash at the combine. Given that they didn't have a first-round pick, the Falcons came out pretty well in the 2026 draft by adding talent and addressing needs." — Matt Verderame, Gilberto Manzano
Grade: C
Analysis: "The Falcons came into this draft lacking capital after sending their first-rounder to the Rams as part of the trade-up move for James Pearce Jr. last year. Most of the punch in this class came in the form of the team's first two picks: They kicked things off in the second round by nabbing wily cornerback Avieon Terrell, reuniting the feisty playmaker with his brother A.J. It's a heartwarming story but also makes sense from a football point of view, giving Atlanta another versatile defensive back who can play outside or in the slot. I also really liked their selection of receiver Zachariah Branch in the third round. The former Georgia star brings electric speed and explosive acceleration with the ball in his hands. He's a nice complement to Drake London and can operate in the short and intermediate area, where his skill set becomes an extension of the run game. Overall, Atlanta's draft class lacks oomph, and both Terrell and Branch are sub-190 pounds. I think both guys will be immediate contributors, but it's still tough to grade this haul too highly." — Danny Kelly
Grade: B+
Analysis: "It took until the midway point of the second round, but the Falcons are finally on the board. And they are responsible for arguably the best feel-good story of the draft. In selecting Avieon Terrell, the cornerback group is now familial. Terrell joins brother A.J. in the unit and could share the starting lineup with him in very short order. Also, Zachariah Branch won't have to go far to begin his pro career. He developed into a more well-rounded receiver at Georgia following an early breakout at USC, where he showcased incredible athleticism. He'll be a fun weapon in an offense already loaded with star power.
"Things went a little sideways for the Falcons in Round 4, when their grade dipped from an "A+" to a "B+" with one pick. The Kendal Daniels selection is a tricky one because Josh Edwards described him as 'a player without a position' and suggested he may have to start his career on special teams." — Carter Bahns
Join us as we highlight the Atlanta Falcons' newest additions from the 2026 NFL Draft class.