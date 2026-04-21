Kevin Stefanski, Ian Cunningham detail trade for DL Maason Smith

"We felt like we had an opportunity to potentially get an ascending player that can provide a little bit in the rush," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said of Orhorhoro on Monday. "It's hard to find big men that can move like that on the interior part of your defense without giving up in the run game. That's something we want to continue to be top-notch at, which we were in the NFL this past season, but something we want to look at, and Ruke gives us an opportunity -- a big man that can move and get in the rush plan as well, and showed the ability to get after the quarterback a little bit so that was something that we felt like was going to fit with us."