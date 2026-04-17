Falcons agree to terms with Jaguars to trade DL Ruke Orhorhoro for DL Maason Smith

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to trade defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for defensive lineman Maason Smith.

The Falcons selected Orhorhoro with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has seen action in 25 games for Atlanta with eight starts, all starts and much of his overall production coming in 2025. Last season, Orhorhoro accounted for 3.5 sacks en route to the Falcons defense breaking the franchise record in sacks. He also combined for 25 total tackles (four for a loss) and six quarterback hits. He heads to Jacksonville with two years remaining on his rookie contract.

In exchange for Orhorhoro, the Falcons have acquired Smith, who was selected 13 picks after the Falcons took Orhorhoro when the Jaguars were on the clock at No. 48 overall.

Smith spent his college years with LSU. He earned Freshman All-American and All-SEC Freshman Team status after he tallied 19 tackles, four sacks and five tackles for a loss in his first collegiate year. Injuries — including a torn ACL in 2022's season opener — shortened a couple seasons for Smith, but in his final year with LSU he accumulated 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and four quarterbacks hurries before declaring for the draft. He started 17 of 22 games played for his career.

Coming out of LSU, Smith stood at 6-foot-5, 306 pounds. Draft experts, like The Athletic's Dane Brugler, ranked Smith in the top-10 of the defensive tackle position going into draft weekend.

"With his long, large frame and body quickness, it is very easy to see why Smith was a five-star recruit — and why NFL teams are intrigued with his pro ceiling. But he needs to land with a patient coaching staff that can help him maximize his rare toolset," Brugler wrote in his 2024 NFL Draft guide. "Overall, Smith is a traits-based prospect with his size, movement skills and pop at contact, but his inexperience is evident on tape with his inconsistent technique, block recognition and rush plan. NFL teams covet 6-5, 300-pound athletes on the defensive line and those types are in short supply in this draft class, which will only boost Smith's draft projection.