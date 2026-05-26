How the Falcons rebuilt their wide receiver room around Drake London

Each player brings something different, but every role matters. The first step of the process is complete: the group is assembled. Now, at this stage of the offseason, the focus shifts to refining the offensive install and figuring out how to maximize the unit collectively and individually.

"We are all getting used to each other and we are continuing to figure it out as we lay the foundation of the offensive system that we are installing," Engstrand explained. "Everybody is going to find their place and where everyone needs to be.

"… I really see guys who come to work every day with the mindset of being better. That's really what they are coming here to do. Right now, it's how can we get better every single day. I think what we are seeing so far through Phase II and now into OTAs and Phase III is that every day they are coming in to improve, whether or not they have something to prove, they are coming to improve their game every single day. We have been nothing short of pleased with how they have performed so far."