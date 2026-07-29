Falcons Camp Report: Michael Penix Jr. looks good in limited work

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons kicked off AT&T Training Camp with a bit of quarterback news.

Included in that news was the announcement that third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has not yet been cleared by his medical team to practice fully after undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn ACL last season. He can participate in individual drills and do 7-on-7 work, but anything in full-team periods or that involves contact is still off the table for Penix. That is nothing different from what he did in OTAs and minicamp, though, and Penix was active and throwing for much of Wednesday's practice.

Speaking with the media afterwards, Penix expressed some disappointment at not being fully cleared to start training camp but said he understands the importance of practicing patience with his body and the recovery process.

"I saw my doctor, and he let me know," Penix said. "We just want to err on the safer side to make sure I am where I need to be, physically and mentally, before I go out there and take my next steps. ... It's tough (not being out there fully), but at the same time I feel like your health is the most important. For me, I want to take that seriously. I have a long injury history, and the last thing I want to do is rush back just to get on the field. I want to make sure my body is healthy. That way, when I do get on the field, I can give this team 100%."

Penix's rehab is taking place amidst the backdrop of a quarterback competition in Atlanta. The Falcons signed veteran Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, but he is also missing the start of training camp due to a minor injury, with Stefanski saying he'd be back on the field "sooner than later." Without either quarterback able to participate in the full-team periods on Wednesday, undrafted rookie Jack Strand was the primary passer with freshly signed veteran Cooper Rush spelling him when needed.

There wasn't much full-team work on Wednesday, however, which meant that Penix has plenty of opportunities to throw the ball. Until Tagovailoa can rejoin the action, these are valuable reps for Penix as he continues to build chemistry with new receivers Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus and learn the ins and outs of Rees's offense. When he's not in the huddle, Penix says he's using every chance to get a mental rep. He does this by standing behind the quarterback who is on the field and dissecting the defense from that vantage point, going through the play call in his mind and what he'd do in that situation.

"Yeah, I haven't gotten the sense really from Mike at any point that the injury was affecting his preparation," Stefanski said ahead of practice. "He's rehabbing an injury, but the way he attacks his day-to-day, from meetings to what we do again on the grass, he's a consummate pro. Very intelligent, has been in different systems, so he can talk through the nuances of certain schemes that he's been exposed to, if you will. But very intelligent player."

Penix said he'd meet again with his medical team before the season starts but that he's been feeling good throughout all of the work he's done thus far. In his most recent check-in with his doctor, Penix said he was told another four weeks — possibly sooner — before he'd be ready to progress to the next stage, depending on how his body responds to his work in training camp. Until then, Penix's focus will remain where it has been this offseason.