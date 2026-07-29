Falcons make flurry of roster moves as training camp begins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have made the following roster moves as training camp begins:

Placed OT Jawaan Taylor, DB Billy Bowman Jr., OLB DeAngelo Malone and ILB Troy Andersen on the active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list

Placed DL Zach Harrison and rookie DL Anterio Thompson on the active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list

Released QB Trevor Siemian with a non-football injury

Players on active/PUP count against the 90-man roster limit. These players can participate in all team activities except practice. They can be activated at any point during camp once they are medically cleared. A player on the active/PUP list can be moved to the reserve/PUP list during roster cutdowns at the end of August. If placed on the reserve/PUP list, that player does not count towards the active 53-man roster limit, but must miss at least four games.

All four of these individuals listed above — Taylor, Bowman, Malone and Andersen — missed practice time earlier this year because of their injuries. Only Bowman's has been disclosed, as he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles last season.

A player is placed on the active/NFI list if they suffer an injury or illness outside of football. Similar to mechanics of the PUP list, if a player is still on the active/NFL list at roster cutdowns, they can be placed on reserve/NFI and sit out at least four games of the regular season once cleared to return. They do not count against the 53-man roster limit at that time.

After accounting for 4.5 sacks through seven games of action, Harrison suffered a knee injury that officially landed him on Injured Reserve in November of last year. The Falcons drafted Anterio Thompson with the No. 208 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft earlier this year. He did not participate in rookie minicamp practices following the draft nor mandatory minicamp later in the summer.

Lastly, the Falcons have parted ways with Siemian after signing him in March. He came to the Falcons with over 30 starts and 11 years of experience in the NFL, having played for 10 different teams throughout said career. Siemian crossed paths with Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski when the latter was the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.