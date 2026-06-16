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Falcons trade 2027 sixth-round pick to Chiefs for Wanya Morris, seventh-round pick

Since joining the league in 2023, Morris has seen action in 43 games with 16 starts. 

Jun 16, 2026 at 09:13 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are trading a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for OT Wanya Morris and a seventh-round pick.

The news was first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

This is the second time this very offseason that the Falcons have gone to the offensive line well in Kansas City, having previously signed fellow tackle Jawaan Taylor earlier this offseason in the wake of Kaleb McGary's retirement. Taylor had also been with the Chiefs since 2023, having started all 45 games he appeared in over the last three seasons. In fact, Morris spent much of his own time in Kansas City as a backup to Taylor.

Morris is a Georgia native and attended state football powerhouse Grayson High School before committing to Tennessee. He spent two seasons with the Volunteers before finishing his college career with Oklahoma. Morris was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 92 overall pick.

His rookie season in the league saw Morris appear in 14 games, making four starts. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII that season.

Since then, Morris has played a key role in depth for Kansas City. Over three seasons, Morris has seen action in 43 games, making 16 starts.

Morris' 2025 season was cut a little short when he injured his knee on the first play of the game in the Chiefs' Week 14 game against the Texans. It was announced that injury was season-ending for Morris.

A fun fact about Morris: He has an NFL touchdown reception on his stat line. In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Morris subbed in as an eligible receiver. He caught a 1-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes in the play that followed.

Last week, the Falcons placed offensive tackle Storm Norton on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

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