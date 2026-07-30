Falcons Camp Report: Jack Strand enjoying his moment behind center

Notes and observations from practice:

Like Wednesday, Thursday's practice was fairly brief, but there was a good bit of full-team action to focus on. Here's what I saw.

Tua Tagovailoa practices for first time: After missing the first practice of training camp with what head coach Kevin Stefanski described as a minor injury, Tagovailoa was back on the practice field tossing the ball around for Day 2. It was a light day of work for the veteran quarterback, who threw a handful of passes during individual drills and did nothing in the team periods. That he threw the ball at all should be taken as a positive sign and that he'll "be back shortly" as Stefanski put it Wednesday.

Rest day for Michael Penix Jr.: Penix was on the field and throwing for Day 1 of camp, although he has still yet to be cleared for participation in 11-on-11 periods. Thursday, however, was a scheduled rest day for the third-year quarterback, so he was not among the quarterbacks throwing in practice. No cause for concern on that front, though.

Position battle pecking orders: It's still too early in camp to determine where the true camp battles are taking place, but there are a few positions we were already keeping a close eye on coming into camp. Kind of like a tropical storm watch, if you will. On Thursday, I paid special attention to the wide receivers, cornerbacks, inside linebackers and running backs to get a baseline idea of the pecking order.

At receiver, Jahan Dotson is running with the starters as expected. The same can be said of Olamide Zaccheaus and Zachariah Branch, although they have been rotated in and out at a decent clip. Chris Blair and Dylan Drummond appear to be the next guys in the mix, which makes sense given their experience.

At cornerback, last year's starters on the outside remain in place so far with A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes getting the full-team work. Newcomer Sydney Brown has played nickel with the starters at times, and A.J. Woods was in that role as well on Thursday. Clark Phillips III and C.J. Henderson were the second-team corners with rookie Avieon Terrell joining the action after them. Darnay Holmes rotated into the slot after Brown and Woods.

At linebacker, two clear duos have emerged. Divine Deablo and Christian Harris have been running together as first-team linebackers since OTAs, and that's held true so far in camp. Behind them, rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. are building their chemistry in the middle of Atlanta's defense. Given the number of new faces at inside linebacker, it's a position group to watch throughout the preseason.

Finally, that brings us to running back. We know who the top two on the depth chart are at that position, so the main question becomes who, if anyone, is the third running back to start the season. Tyler Goodson, Nathan Carter and rookie Cash Jones are the candidates, and the rotation between all three has been healthy. It seems like anyone can grab this role, which should make for a compelling preseason from the running back room. Each player brings something different to the table as well, so it will be interesting to see which is best suited for this offense.

A good day for Cameron Thomas: In an offseason that featured a lot of roster moves, it feels as though Thomas has slipped through the cracks a bit. The former San Diego State standout could prove to be a quality pickup if he continues to play the way he did on Thursday. During the first 11-on-11 period of the practice, Thomas rotated in at the left end spot following the starters and gave the offensive line a lot to handle. He consistently pushed the line of scrimmage and flushed quarterback Jack Strand out of the pocket on a well-executed stunt with defensive tackle Chris Williams. The highlight of Thomas' day was a heads-up scoop-and-score on a fumble recovery — it was unclear exactly who fumbled on the play or how it was caused.

Rookie spotlight: There was one moment during the 11-on-11 period that pitted second-round pick Avieon Terrell against third-round pick Zachariah Branch. On the play, Branch went in motion across the offensive formation with Terrell trailing him in man coverage. At the snap, Branch cut back across Terrell's face to the inside, but the rookie corner was ready and smoothly transitioned his weight to break on the ball. The result was a clean pass breakup for Terrell, who showed why his short-area tenacity in coverage is a big asset.

Highlights from the action: