Jessie Bates highest-graded safety in 'Madden NFL 27'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Player grades for the forthcoming "Madden NFL 27," the latest entry in the storied video game franchise, are being released this week as training camps kick off around the country this week.
Rookie grades were revealed on Tuesday and grades for the top offensive players were released Wednesday. On Thursday, the top defensive players around the league received their scores. The highest-graded safety in the game should look familiar to Falcons fans.
Jessie Bates III is the top safety in 'Madden' for its initial release with an overall grade of 94. Bates first arrived in Atlanta in 2023 as a free agent, and he's been worth every penny since the Falcons signed him. A two-time All-Pro selection during the last three seasons, Bates has started all 51 games in that time and become an impact player on defense.
Notable 'Madden' ratings for Jessie Bates III
|Overall
|Speed
|Acceleration
|Awareness
|Play Recognition
|Zone Coverage
|Man Coverage
|94
|90
|90
|96
|95
|93
|85
Since 2023, Bates is tied for the second-most interceptions in the league among safeties with 13, and his three pick-sixes are more than anyone else's. When he doesn't outright take the ball away, Bates is among the best at preventing completions. His 27 pass breakups are tied for the fifth-most among safeties.
"To be able to be in Year 2 in this scheme, I think we can go to a whole other level and continue to build on what we were doing last year with the sack record," Bates said this offseason. "Hopefully, this year we can get the interception record."
Bates' most underrated skill, however, might be his ability to punch the ball loose when the ball carrier already has it. Known as the "Peanut Punch" in honor of former cornerback Charles Tillman, Bates is among the very best at forcing fumbles and leads all players at his position with eight over the last three seasons.
Given his play-making nature, it's no surprise that Bates has the Superstar X-Factor "Shutdown" in the game. The top-rated players with that X-Factor in the game are Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Bates and Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
"Shutdown defenders have the talent to erase receivers from the game," Madden's website states. "When they enter the zone, their coverage is tighter and interceptions are more frequent on contested catches."