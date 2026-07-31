Jessie Bates highest-graded safety in 'Madden NFL 27'

Since 2023, Bates is tied for the second-most interceptions in the league among safeties with 13, and his three pick-sixes are more than anyone else's. When he doesn't outright take the ball away, Bates is among the best at preventing completions. His 27 pass breakups are tied for the fifth-most among safeties.

"To be able to be in Year 2 in this scheme, I think we can go to a whole other level and continue to build on what we were doing last year with the sack record," Bates said this offseason. "Hopefully, this year we can get the interception record."

Bates' most underrated skill, however, might be his ability to punch the ball loose when the ball carrier already has it. Known as the "Peanut Punch" in honor of former cornerback Charles Tillman, Bates is among the very best at forcing fumbles and leads all players at his position with eight over the last three seasons.

Given his play-making nature, it's no surprise that Bates has the Superstar X-Factor "Shutdown" in the game. The top-rated players with that X-Factor in the game are Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Bates and Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.