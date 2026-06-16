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Falcons practice report: What we learned on Day 1 of minicamp

The Atlanta Falcons took to the field under cloudy skies for their first practice of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Jun 16, 2026 at 03:44 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons took to the field under cloudy skies for their first practice of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

The session felt much like many of their practices during phase III of Organized Team Activities, with periods of individual work interspersed with 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. Several players were limited in some capacity, including quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who continues to work through rehab on a surgically repaired ACL, and did not participate in the full-team periods.

"We'll continue with the plan with what Mike has done to date," head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Penix's participation in practice. "Very pleased with the work that he's putting in. Like I mentioned to you guys before, he's exactly where he needs to be, and we'll just continue to lean on medical and Mike and continue to make good decisions for his rehabilitation."

Penix has been participating in all other aspects of practice, including individual quarterback drills with position coach Alex Van Pelt. Some of those drills specifically target a quarterback's footwork when dropping out from under center, which has been an element of Stefanski's past offensive schemes.

In anything movement-related, Penix has looked sharp and shown no signs of discomfort. Still, the Falcons are taking a careful approach regarding the health of their former first-round draft pick. Near the end of Tuesday's practice, Penix got a good deal of work during a 7-on-7 period. The results were mixed. His passes looked crisp and he had a good rhythm to his throws, but the connection was off slightly. He had a few passes land just a little out of reach of his intended receiver, including balls to Kyle Pitts, Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson in the end zone. There were a pair of dropped passes that should not be counted as demerits for Penix, however, and his confidence in throwing the ball was noteworthy.

"Each and every day I'm trying to get better," Penix said after practice. "Doing whatever I can to help this team win football games, that's the ultimate goal."

Penix explained that "the expectation" is for him to be ready to participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp, but he quickly added that he'd need clearance from his doctor for that to happen. The third-year quarterback said it was tough for him not to be out there fully playing the game he loves, but he understands that he has to consider his body and long-term health as well as his "want to play."

"From Day 1 to how I feel now doing every drill, I feel those differences," Penix said. "It's not just one specific thing. It's everything that I'm doing. Each and every day that I come out here, I feel better than the day before, so I feel like that's a good thing."

Photos | Week Two - OTAs

Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields during Week One of OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during an OTA workout during phase 3 at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during OTA workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Notes and observations from practice:

Tuesday's practice was a little over an hour long and consisted of a lot of individual work, but here are some quick-hitting items I jotted down in the notebook.

  • Veteran right tackle Jawaan Taylor continues to do work off to the side with trainers as he is working back from an injury. "He's doing a very good job," Stefanski said Tuesday. "He'll be out.  You'll see him at walkthroughs, and he's continuing to be able to do more and more. ... Jawaan's a pro. Very intelligent. He's picking everything up; just not ready yet to do too much."
  • With Taylor out of the group work for now, third-year pro Michael Jerrell, whom the Falcons acquired late in training camp last year, has been getting a good look at right tackle.
  • Bralen Trice was active in the full 11-on-11 periods of practice, which is an excellent sign for the former third-round pick. Trice has missed each of his first two NFL seasons due to injury, but he is back out there for Atlanta's defensive line. When asked what he thought of Trice, veteran defensive end Samson Ebukam, who joined the Falcons this offseason as a free agent, described him as "fluid."
  • Casey Washington had a good day on Tuesday and caught passes from both Penix and Tua Tagovailoa. The Falcons have invested a lot in their receiver room this offseason, but Washington is an interesting name to keep in mind for training camp. He has excellent chemistry with Penix and was a standout early in camp last year.
  • Christian Harris continued to work next to Divine Deablo at linebacker, but rookie Harold Perkins Jr. is also getting a good number of reps at inside linebacker as well. He could carve out a role for himself with a good training camp.
  • Tyler Goodson, a native of Suwanee, Georgia, has been impressive as the third running back so far. In three seasons with the Colts, Goodson played in 33 games, gained 264 yards and scored one touchdown. He says he's "here to play" in whatever capacity the Falcons need him. He should get a lot of action in the preseason and, so far, looks like a good addition to the running back room.
  • The punt return rotation appears to be the same as it was during OTAs. The players involved on Tuesday were, in no particular order, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson, Zacchariah Branch, Dylan Drummond, Keelan Marion and Vinny Anthony II.
  • Atlanta is hosting six tryout players for their mandatory minicamp.
  • James Pearce Jr. returned to the team for minicamp and was out at practice on Tuesday. "Obviously, this being the mandatory portion of our program, he will do work in the weight room. He'll do individual. He's not going to do team settings, team period-type stuff yet," Stefanski said. "I just feel like with him not being here for the offseason program to date, I don't think it's fair to put him in those type of drills. But he'll be out there."
  • A crop of players did not participate during Tuesday's practice. Among them were linebackers Troy Andersen, DeAngelo Malone, JD Bertrand and Kendal Daniels. Safeties Xavier Watts and DeMarcco Hellams were not out there, and neither was nickel corner Billy Bowman Jr. Those players missed time in OTAs as well.
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