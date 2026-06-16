Falcons to host six tryout players for minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will welcome six tryout players to their minicamp this week.

The three-day mandatory minicamp in Atlanta is slated to run from June 16-18 and will give coaches and players one last chance to work together before a short break ahead of training camp, which will begin in late July. With the roster slowly taking shape over the coming weeks and months, evaluations are constantly underway.

"I think you're constantly evaluating your players," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said in April. "I had a coach tell me that they're evaluating everything we do, how we walk to the practice field, who we interact with, how we interact. You're constantly under evaluation. That's no secret for our players."

For their minicamp practices, the Falcons will also have the following six players on the field.

K Andrew Brown (No. 26)

DT Byron Cowart (No. 73)

OL Jake Curhan (No. 59)

P Matt Hayball (No. 42)

TE Thomas Odukoya (No. 87)

LB Anfernee Orji (No. 46)

Brown played five seasons at North Carolina A&T and appeared in 36 games. He converted 40 of his 56 attempts, including a 56-yard field goal during the 2025 season, which stands as the longest kick of his career. Cowart was the No. 3 overall prospect coming out of high school in 2015, per 247Sports, and he was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He has played in 51 NFL games with 21 starts and compiled 67 tackles with 3.5 sacks.

The 6-foot-6, 316-pound Curhan has played in 53 games across five years in the NFL. He's started 12 games, including nine for the Seattle Seahawks from 2021-23. Hayball was the primary punter for the New Orleans Saints during the 2024 season, when he averaged 44 yards per punt on 75 kicks.