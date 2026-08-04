Falcons Camp Report: Bijan Robinson strikes a deal, Kevin Stefanski details his ramp up

Bijan is back: As stated in the lede of this report, Robinson returned to practice after being a non-participant through the first week of training camp. He participated in team warmups and individual drills, but was held out of team drills.

This was expected, per Stefanski, as the Falcons ramp Robinson back up.

Pads off, situations on: After putting the pads on for practice Monday, the Falcons loaded down Tuesday. League rules dictate the Falcons can't go back-to-back days in pads quite yet.

That said, Tuesday's practice was a big situational install day. As stated previously, the team's final portion of practice involved two-minute drill simulations. They went through three sessions of a two-minute drill. The fourth section was cut short after just the second play of the series when Walker went down with his injury.

The defense had a nice three-play stand in the second drill when just 23 seconds were put on the clock, with Bralen Trice crashing into the pocket on the first play. (I would have considered it a sack). A bad snap on the third play to clock it caused what coaches considered to be a fumble, so the defense won the down.

The would-be first-team offense came back out after this series and put together a couple good plays: Cooper Rush connecting with Drake London and Brian Robinson Jr. to get the ball to the 20 yard line when coaches called out the field goal team with about six seconds on the clock.

Notes on the QBs: All four quarterbacks participated in practice again Tuesday.

While Jack Strand and Rush took all of the full-team, 11-on-11, two-minute drill reps (wow, that's a mouthful), Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. each had their own portions of practice.

Penix took on the full slate of 7-on-7 work. The highlights included hitting Olamide Zaccheaus for a 15-yard grab down the left sideline, as well as a nice thread-the-needle throw in the flat to Zachariah Branch.

This period of practice ended with Penix attempting to go deep down the left sideline to rookie receiver Keelan Marion who had Cobee Bryant on his back hip. Bryant made a good play on the ball and nearly came down with it for an interception. It didn't survive the ground, though.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, took all of the reps in the first 11-on-11 period of practice. There weren't many flashy plays to report, but was an easy install period as Tagovailoa worked the ball into the hands of his playmakers.

Notes on the non-QBs: In fact, the most notable part of this period was the rotations happening everywhere but the quarterback position.

Again, the Falcons found a three-man rotation with Michael Jerrell, Brandon Walton and Ethan Onianwa at right tackle. Wanya Morris returned to practice after missing the back half of Monday's practice. He ran primarily in his regular spot with the second team at left tackle.

DeMarcco Hellams took all of the starting safety reps Tuesday alongside Xavier Watts. Jessie Bates III did not participate in practice but was on the sideline watching with a hat on, same as Kendal Daniels.

Avieon Terrell continued to get a handful of plays as the nickel with the first team. Like Monday, he ran as a nickel with the first team and moved to outside corner with the second team immediately after.

A big special teams session: Before practice wrapped with the two-minute drills, the Falcons went through a lengthy special teams period in which they used the JUGS machine for punt.