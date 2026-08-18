Falcons sign Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have brought in some help to bolster their pass rush ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

On Tuesday, the Falcons signed three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith. The veteran edge rusher has played both defensive end and outside linebacker during his 11-year career and has 70.5 sacks, 87 tackles for a loss and 10 forced fumbles in that time. He was named a Pro Bowler during the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In 2019, Smith had 13.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The following year, he had 12.5 sacks and caused four fumbles, helping him earn an All-Pro nod as well. After an injury cost him nearly all of the 2021 season, Smith rebounded with the Minnesota Vikings and had 10 sacks in 2022 to earn his third Pro Bowl selection.

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In 2023, the Cleveland Browns traded for Smith. In Cleveland, he played for head coach Kevin Stefanski, who is now in Atlanta. During that season, Smith finished with 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss. He began the 2024 season on a strong note with five sacks through nine games before being traded to the Detroit Lions at the trade deadline.