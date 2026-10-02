Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will take on their biggest rivals on Monday night down in New Orleans. Kickoff between the Falcons and Saints is set for 8:15, and ESPN will televise the game nationally.
The two NFC South foes have met 114 times in their history, including one playoff matchup in 1991, and the Falcons hold a two-game lead in the series with 58 wins to the Saints' 56. This year's game will contain plenty of intrigue for both sides.
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New Orleans is in its second season under head coach Kellen Moore and has seen promising signs from quarterback Tyler Shough, who entered Week 4 with the second-most passing yards in the league. The Saints ran more offensive plays in the first three weeks than any NFL team, and are driven primarily by their passing attack with Chris Olave once again operating as the top weapon.
That group will square off against a Falcons defense that has taken a step forward in many areas in its second season under coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Atlanta has 57 quarterback pressures so far this season, the second-most in the NFL. It has also held opponents to just 47.7 rushing yards per game, the lowest average in the league through three weeks.
Here's how you can catch all the action between the Falcons and Saints in prime time.
What time do the Falcons play?
- What: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
- When: Monday, October 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome
How can I watch the Falcons play?
- TV: National: ESPN | Local: WANF/46
- Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)
How can I stream the Falcons game?
- Streaming inside the Atlanta market: The game can be streamed on ESPN's website or in the ESPN app. On mobile devices, the game can also be found on NFL+. You can get a personalized view of how to watch based on your location here.
- Streaming outside the Atlanta market: International fans can stream on DAZN.
- Before the game: Watch the Atlanta Falcons Pregame Show.
WEEK 4 · Mon 10/05 · 8:15 PM EDT
Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
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Saints
New Orleans Saints
How can I listen to the Falcons game?
- Local radio: 92.9 The Game, Westwood One and La Mejor.
- Local announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- National radio: Westwood One
- SiriusXM radio: Subscribers can listen to games here.
Which jerseys will the Falcons wear vs. the Saints?
- Falcons' jersey color vs. Saints: Red
- Full 2026 uniform schedule
Weather forecast for the Falcons-Saints game
Here is the current forecast for New Orleans on Monday, according to AccuWeather.
- Skies: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers
- Temperature: 76 degrees
- Chance of precipitation: 88%
- Humidity: 86%
- Wind: NE 5 mph
The Atlanta Falcons offensive line presented running back Bijan Robinson with the Nickelodeon NVP award, after he put up 213 scrimmage yards in Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.