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Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons vs. Saints game on Monday night.

Oct 01, 2026 at 09:59 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will take on their biggest rivals on Monday night down in New Orleans. Kickoff between the Falcons and Saints is set for 8:15, and ESPN will televise the game nationally.

The two NFC South foes have met 114 times in their history, including one playoff matchup in 1991, and the Falcons hold a two-game lead in the series with 58 wins to the Saints' 56. This year's game will contain plenty of intrigue for both sides.

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New Orleans is in its second season under head coach Kellen Moore and has seen promising signs from quarterback Tyler Shough, who entered Week 4 with the second-most passing yards in the league. The Saints ran more offensive plays in the first three weeks than any NFL team, and are driven primarily by their passing attack with Chris Olave once again operating as the top weapon.

That group will square off against a Falcons defense that has taken a step forward in many areas in its second season under coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Atlanta has 57 quarterback pressures so far this season, the second-most in the NFL. It has also held opponents to just 47.7 rushing yards per game, the lowest average in the league through three weeks.

Here's how you can catch all the action between the Falcons and Saints in prime time.

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What time do the Falcons play?

  • What: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
  • When: Monday, October 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Caesars Superdome

How can I watch the Falcons play?

  • TV: National: ESPN | Local: WANF/46
  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

How can I stream the Falcons game?

WEEK 4 · Mon 10/05 · 8:15 PM EDT

Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

AT

Saints

New Orleans Saints

ESPN | WANF/46
Atlanta Falcons Radio Network
Caesars Superdome
Game Center

How can I listen to the Falcons game?

Which jerseys will the Falcons wear vs. the Saints?

Weather forecast for the Falcons-Saints game

Here is the current forecast for New Orleans on Monday, according to AccuWeather.

  • Skies: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers
  • Temperature: 76 degrees
  • Chance of precipitation: 88%
  • Humidity: 86%
  • Wind: NE 5 mph

Bijan Robinson wins Nickelodeon NVP Award

The Atlanta Falcons offensive line presented running back Bijan Robinson with the Nickelodeon NVP award, after he put up 213 scrimmage yards in Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 23
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 is awarded the Nickelodeon NVP award after practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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