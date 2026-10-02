Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will take on their biggest rivals on Monday night down in New Orleans. Kickoff between the Falcons and Saints is set for 8:15, and ESPN will televise the game nationally.

The two NFC South foes have met 114 times in their history, including one playoff matchup in 1991, and the Falcons hold a two-game lead in the series with 58 wins to the Saints' 56. This year's game will contain plenty of intrigue for both sides.

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New Orleans is in its second season under head coach Kellen Moore and has seen promising signs from quarterback Tyler Shough, who entered Week 4 with the second-most passing yards in the league. The Saints ran more offensive plays in the first three weeks than any NFL team, and are driven primarily by their passing attack with Chris Olave once again operating as the top weapon.

That group will square off against a Falcons defense that has taken a step forward in many areas in its second season under coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Atlanta has 57 quarterback pressures so far this season, the second-most in the NFL. It has also held opponents to just 47.7 rushing yards per game, the lowest average in the league through three weeks.