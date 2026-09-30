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Bijan Robinson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Through the first three weeks, Robinson leads the league with 467 scrimmage yards, a good start for the man who led the NFL in that very category last season

Sep 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The NFL named Bijan Robinson NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his 213-yard performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Robinson's play helped power the Atlanta Falcons to a 35-14 win on Thursday night, their first victory of the 2026 season and marked the third time in his career that he's surpassed 200 total yards from scrimmage. Through the first three weeks, Robinson leads the league with 467 scrimmage yards, a good start for the man who led the NFL in that very category last season.

THE BEST OF BIJAN

"He's special," Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. "He's the highest-paid running back in the league for a reason. It's just who he is. He's a hell of a player, a hell of a leader in this locker room, but an even better person.

"It's always fun to sit on the bench and watch No. 7 go to work. That dude is special."

Most of Robinson's production came on the ground in Green Bay. His 194 rushing yards on Thursday night fell just a yard shy of matching his career-best mark, which he set against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 of the 2025 season.

As part of a new-look offense under coordinator Tommy Rees and a refashioned run design helped put in place by legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan, expectations are high for what Robinson can do this season. His play against the Packers was a good start and showcased Robinson’s unique gifts.

It was the seventh time in his career that the former first-round pick broke 100 total yards in a prime-time game, which set a new record for the organization. Since he entered the league in 2023, those seven century-mark performances in prime time are tied for the fourth-most among NFL players.

Robinson also became only the 10th player in league history to break 6,000 career scrimmage yards before turning 25.

"He's going to be a gold jacket wearer," wide receiver Drake London said.

Milestone | Bijan Robinson and Drake London Have a Historic Night at Lambeau Field

Get a glimpse at Bijan Robinson and Drake London notching over 190+ yards each, under the lights during the Thursday Night matchup against the Green Bay Packers. They etch themselves in the history books as the only Falcons duo to record 150+ rushing yards and 150+ receiving yards in the same game in team history.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks onto the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 in the locker room prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 in the locker room prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammates during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 stiff arms during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a carry during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a carry during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 after a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and wide receiver Drake London #5 post-game show after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and wide receiver Drake London #5 post-game show after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 post-game show after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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London also had his best performance of the young season on Thursday night, gaining 194 receiving yards on nine receptions.

It was the third time London reached at least 150 receiving yards in the same game that Robinson surpassed 150 rushing yards, which set a new NFL record for production by an offensive duo to that level, breaking a tie with Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane, who did so twice together in Miami, and Clem Daniels and Art Powell, who also did so twice for the Oakland Raiders in the 1960s.

Robinson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice last season—both after a prime-time game. In Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, Robinson gained 238 total yards from scrimmage and scored on an 81-yard run. In the previously mentioned Week 17 game against the Rams, Robinson picked up 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 93-yard run, setting a new record for Atlanta.

With another prime-time game on the docket for the Falcons in Week 4—a showdown with their hated division rival on Monday night—Robinson doesn't plan to linger on this achievement for long.

"My message to the team is that we can't let this game get into our heads, into our minds at all," he said. "We have to really flush this game and get ready for the Saints. That's who's on our minds right now."

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