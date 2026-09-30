Bijan Robinson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The NFL named Bijan Robinson NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his 213-yard performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Robinson's play helped power the Atlanta Falcons to a 35-14 win on Thursday night, their first victory of the 2026 season and marked the third time in his career that he's surpassed 200 total yards from scrimmage. Through the first three weeks, Robinson leads the league with 467 scrimmage yards, a good start for the man who led the NFL in that very category last season.

THE BEST OF BIJAN

"He's special," Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. "He's the highest-paid running back in the league for a reason. It's just who he is. He's a hell of a player, a hell of a leader in this locker room, but an even better person.

"It's always fun to sit on the bench and watch No. 7 go to work. That dude is special."

Most of Robinson's production came on the ground in Green Bay. His 194 rushing yards on Thursday night fell just a yard shy of matching his career-best mark, which he set against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 of the 2025 season.

As part of a new-look offense under coordinator Tommy Rees and a refashioned run design helped put in place by legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan, expectations are high for what Robinson can do this season. His play against the Packers was a good start and showcased Robinson’s unique gifts.

It was the seventh time in his career that the former first-round pick broke 100 total yards in a prime-time game, which set a new record for the organization. Since he entered the league in 2023, those seven century-mark performances in prime time are tied for the fourth-most among NFL players.

Robinson also became only the 10th player in league history to break 6,000 career scrimmage yards before turning 25.