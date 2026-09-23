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Falcons sign CB Robert Longerbeam off Philadelphia Eagles practice squad

Atlanta placed starting cornerback A.J. Terrell on injured reserve Tuesday ahead of its game on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Sep 23, 2026 at 12:01 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed cornerback Robert Longerbeam off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad Wednesday, one day before the team takes on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The move comes after Atlanta placed starter A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve due to a groin injury he sustained against the Carolina Panthers. In his absence, veteran C.J. Henderson is expected to have a larger role against the Packers. It remains to be seen how quickly Longerbeam will get acclimated to the Falcons, but he offers depth on both defense and special teams.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Longerbeam in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he missed most of his rookie season due to an injury he sustained in training camp. He played this preseason for the Ravens on defense and special teams. Baltimore waived Longerbeam after roster cutdowns, and the Eagles signed him to the practice squad.

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