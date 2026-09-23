Falcons sign CB Robert Longerbeam off Philadelphia Eagles practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed cornerback Robert Longerbeam off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad Wednesday, one day before the team takes on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The move comes after Atlanta placed starter A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve due to a groin injury he sustained against the Carolina Panthers. In his absence, veteran C.J. Henderson is expected to have a larger role against the Packers. It remains to be seen how quickly Longerbeam will get acclimated to the Falcons, but he offers depth on both defense and special teams.