Falcons place A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are placing cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve with a groin injury. Terrell left Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter.

He was first evaluated for a concussion, but was cleared after testing. However, he was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game with a groin injury.

C.J. Henderson played the remainder of the game in Terrell's place opposite Mike Hughes. That could remain the case as the Falcons move forward with Terrell on injured reserve for at least the next four games, however, there is always the possibility that Avieon Terrell could move outside to help out, too. The younger Terrell brother has been rotating in at nickel, but has inside-outside position flexibility the Falcons could utilize.

It should be noted, though, that when speaking with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich early Tuesday afternoon, he was exceptionally complimentary about the recent play of Henderson in Terrell's place.

Terrell, Ulbrich said, is the "best boundary corner in NFL." Normally, losing someone like that would bring a defensive coordinator some concern. However, Ulbrich added that he "doesn't feel any angst" calling upon Henderson, and that he has really appreciated what Henderson has brought as a key piece of depth for the Falcons' secondary.

In a corresponding move the Falcons have signed defensive lineman Zach Harrison to the active roster. Harrison has been on the practice squad since clearing waivers following roster cuts at the end of August.