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Falcons place A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve

In a corresponding move, the team has signed DL Zach Harrison to the active roster.

Sep 22, 2026 at 12:58 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are placing cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve with a groin injury. Terrell left Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter.

He was first evaluated for a concussion, but was cleared after testing. However, he was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game with a groin injury.

C.J. Henderson played the remainder of the game in Terrell's place opposite Mike Hughes. That could remain the case as the Falcons move forward with Terrell on injured reserve for at least the next four games, however, there is always the possibility that Avieon Terrell could move outside to help out, too. The younger Terrell brother has been rotating in at nickel, but has inside-outside position flexibility the Falcons could utilize.

It should be noted, though, that when speaking with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich early Tuesday afternoon, he was exceptionally complimentary about the recent play of Henderson in Terrell's place.

Terrell, Ulbrich said, is the "best boundary corner in NFL." Normally, losing someone like that would bring a defensive coordinator some concern. However, Ulbrich added that he "doesn't feel any angst" calling upon Henderson, and that he has really appreciated what Henderson has brought as a key piece of depth for the Falcons' secondary.

In a corresponding move the Falcons have signed defensive lineman Zach Harrison to the active roster. Harrison has been on the practice squad since clearing waivers following roster cuts at the end of August.

In practice squad news, the Falcons have released center James Brockermeyer and signed offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal in his place. Sorsdal has been in the league since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Monochrome Monday | Week 2 Falcons vs Panthers

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Panthers meetup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 2.

Locker room scene setters prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setter image before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Locker room scene setters prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 arrives prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 arrives prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 in the locker room prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 in the locker room prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 before during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Team huddle prayer in the locker room prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 warms up prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 leads a huddle before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Team huddle prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 and XXXXX before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
The Freddie Stunt before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out to the field before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out to the field before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 celebrates a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith and XXXXX celebrate during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs a route during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 react during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 react after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 make a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrates after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 celebrates a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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