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Falcons estimated injury report released as Week 3 commences

Atlanta is on a short week as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Sep 21, 2026 at 04:47 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their estimated injury report as Week 3 officially begins. The Falcons are on a short week of prep as they travel to Green Bay Wednesday to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

The Falcons did not practice Monday, but did hold a walk through, which is why the following report is an estimate.

All of the injured players from Sunday afternoon's loss to the Panthers were on the report — none of the four returned to game action, but a couple of them were listed as limited participants in the estimate.

As for quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimate. This marks the first time Tagovailoa wasn't listed as a non-participant since his injury occurred in Week 1. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the veteran quarterback is "getting better," but did not offer much more information than that.

Below is the full estimated injury report for the Falcons.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

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Monday, Sept. 21.

Reminder: Atlanta held a walk through Monday. The practice report is an estimation.

Full Participation

  • QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee)
  • DB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles)

Limited Participation

  • DE Brandon Dorlus (thumb)
  • TE Nick Muse (shoulder)
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. (ankle)
  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique)
  • OT Jawaan Taylor (rib)

Did Not Participate

  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
  • CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin)

Monochrome Monday | Week 2 Falcons vs Panthers

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Panthers meetup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 2.

Locker room scene setters prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setter image before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Locker room scene setters prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 arrives prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 arrives prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 in the locker room prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 in the locker room prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 before during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Team huddle prayer in the locker room prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 warms up prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 leads a huddle before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Team huddle prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 and XXXXX before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
The Freddie Stunt before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out to the field before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out to the field before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 celebrates a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith and XXXXX celebrate during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs a route during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 react during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 react after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 make a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrates after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 celebrates a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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