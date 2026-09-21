Falcons estimated injury report released as Week 3 commences

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their estimated injury report as Week 3 officially begins. The Falcons are on a short week of prep as they travel to Green Bay Wednesday to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

The Falcons did not practice Monday, but did hold a walk through, which is why the following report is an estimate.

All of the injured players from Sunday afternoon's loss to the Panthers were on the report — none of the four returned to game action, but a couple of them were listed as limited participants in the estimate.

As for quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimate. This marks the first time Tagovailoa wasn't listed as a non-participant since his injury occurred in Week 1. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the veteran quarterback is "getting better," but did not offer much more information than that.