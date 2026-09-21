Falcons estimated injury report released as Week 3 commences

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their estimated injury report as Week 3 officially begins. The Falcons are on a short week of prep as they travel to Green Bay Wednesday to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football.
The Falcons did not practice Monday, but did hold a walk through, which is why the following report is an estimate.
All of the injured players from Sunday afternoon's loss to the Panthers were on the report — none of the four returned to game action, but a couple of them were listed as limited participants in the estimate.
As for quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimate. This marks the first time Tagovailoa wasn't listed as a non-participant since his injury occurred in Week 1. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the veteran quarterback is "getting better," but did not offer much more information than that.
Below is the full estimated injury report for the Falcons.
Monday, Sept. 21.
Reminder: Atlanta held a walk through Monday. The practice report is an estimation.
Full Participation
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee)
- DB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles)
Limited Participation
- DE Brandon Dorlus (thumb)
- TE Nick Muse (shoulder)
- RB Brian Robinson Jr. (ankle)
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique)
- OT Jawaan Taylor (rib)
Did Not Participate
- DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
- CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin)
Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Panthers meetup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 2.