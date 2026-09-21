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Depth Chart

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Atlanta Falcons Week 3 depth chart vs. Green Bay Packers

The Falcons will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Sep 21, 2026 at 05:41 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET inside historic Lambeau Field.

The main change on the depth chart from Week 2 to Week 3 is, of course, the ascension of Michael Penix Jr. into the starting quarterback role. As of now, Tua Tagovailoa is listed as Penix's backup pending his progression back to full-go from an oblique injury suffered in Week 1.

Check out the Falcons' full Week 3 depth chart below.

Depth-Chart_16x9-W3

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OFFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonChris Blair
LTJake MatthewsMichael Jerrell
LGMatthew BergeronKyle Hinton
CRyan NeuzilCorey Levin
RGChris Lindstrom
RTJawaan TaylorMichael JerrellEthan Onianwa
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Austin Hooper
TECharlie Woerner
RBBijan RobinsonBrian Robinson Jr.
QBMichael Penix Jr.Tua TagovailoaCooper RushJack Strand
WROlamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
WRJahan Dotson

DEFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserve
DECameron ThomasZa'Darius SmithYasir Abdullah
DLMaason SmithGervon Dexter Sr.
DLLaCale LondonDa'Shawn Hand
DEBrandon DorlusSamson EbukamJared Ivey
ILBDivine DeabloChristian HarrisJosh Woods
ILBKendal DanielsHarold Perkins Jr.
CBA.J. Terrell Jr.C.J. Henderson
SJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco Hellams
SXavier WattsSydney Brown
CBMike HughesMike Ford Jr.Malcolm Dewalt IV
NickelAvieon TerrellBilly Bowman Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionStarterBackupReserve
KNick Folk
PJake Bailey
LSLiam McCullough
KRBrian Robinson Jr.Olamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
PRZachariah BranchOlamide ZaccheausJahan Dotson
ATLFalcons_FinalPushFootball_1920x1080

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