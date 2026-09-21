Atlanta Falcons Week 3 depth chart vs. Green Bay Packers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Thursday Night Football.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET inside historic Lambeau Field.
The main change on the depth chart from Week 2 to Week 3 is, of course, the ascension of Michael Penix Jr. into the starting quarterback role. As of now, Tua Tagovailoa is listed as Penix's backup pending his progression back to full-go from an oblique injury suffered in Week 1.
Check out the Falcons' full Week 3 depth chart below.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Chris Blair
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Michael Jerrell
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Kyle Hinton
|C
|Ryan Neuzil
|Corey Levin
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Jawaan Taylor
|Michael Jerrell
|Ethan Onianwa
|TE
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|QB
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Cooper Rush
|Jack Strand
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|Za'Darius Smith
|Yasir Abdullah
|DL
|Maason Smith
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|DL
|LaCale London
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DE
|Brandon Dorlus
|Samson Ebukam
|Jared Ivey
|ILB
|Divine Deablo
|Christian Harris
|Josh Woods
|ILB
|Kendal Daniels
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|CB
|A.J. Terrell Jr.
|C.J. Henderson
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Xavier Watts
|Sydney Brown
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Mike Ford Jr.
|Malcolm Dewalt IV
|Nickel
|Avieon Terrell
|Billy Bowman Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|K
|Nick Folk
|P
|Jake Bailey
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|KR
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|PR
|Zachariah Branch
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Jahan Dotson