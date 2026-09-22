'She would have loved this.' Za'Darius Smith fulfills his late mother's wish

On paper, signing Smith in the preseason made plenty of sense for Atlanta. In 11 seasons, the veteran pass rusher had 70.5 sacks and previously played for head coach Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland. After losing Jalon Walker for the season due to injury and James Pearce Jr. for eight games due to a suspension, Smith was a strong solution to a defensive need.

However, his on-paper reputation was quickly overshadowed by his character.

In his introductory press conference, Smith was forthcoming and vulnerable while explaining his decision to retire from the NFL six games into the 2025 season.

"I wasn't supposed to retire," he said. "… Got a phone call from my mom's doctor telling me that she don't have much longer to be on this Earth. So, I let the team know. Obviously, they wasn't trying to let me leave, but that was the only thing I had left: to retire. So, I retired.

"Dealt with that. After losing my mom, I lost my grandma. Then, after my grandma, I just lost my dad."

Smith left the game he loved to be alongside his mother in her final days, but the successive losses left the southern boy who grew up surrounded by family and community in a dark place.

When he first received calls about a football comeback, Smith was at his lowest. He needed a purpose, something to pour himself into. He needed to return to his happy place.

Multiple teams offered Smith a path back to the gridiron, but Atlanta satisfied something no other team could. Something that carried newfound weight for him in that moment.

"My mom, rest her soul, she always wanted me to be in Atlanta with the Falcons," Smith said. "I'm from Alabama, so she always wanted the fam to come up and support me for the games because that's a closer ride."

The first chance he got, Smith made sure anyone who wanted to make the three-hour trip to support him could. Turns out, many people were eager to do just that, including his older brother Stephano.