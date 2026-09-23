Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will begin their three-game prime-time stretch on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.
After taking on the Packers, the Falcons will then play on Monday night in Week 4 and Sunday night in Week 5. Atlanta will be in the national spotlight starting Thursday when Michael Penix Jr. returns to the starting lineup, and fans across the country can watch the game on TNF on Prime Video.
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"I've been working extremely hard to get to this point," Penix said. "Man, this has been a long journey. I've been through it before, so it's nothing that I'm new to. I knew what it was going to take to get here, and I'm super excited. I'm super blessed. Just thank God that he helped me get over this hurdle again, and I look forward to helping this team win football games."
Here's how you can catch all the action between the Falcons and Packers
What time do the Falcons play?
- What: Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers
- When: Thursday, September 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Lambeau Field
How can I watch the Falcons play?
- TV: National: TNF on Prime Video | Local: FOX5
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
How can I stream the Falcons game?
- Streaming inside the Atlanta market: The game can be streamed on TNF on Prime Video. The game can also be found on NFL+, and you can get a personalized view of how to watch based on your location here.
- Streaming outside the Atlanta market: International fans can stream on DAZN.
- Before the game: Watch the Atlanta Falcons Pregame Show with Taylor Vismor, Derek Rackley and Will McFadden on the team's YouTube channel.
WEEK 3 · Thu 09/24 · 8:15 PM EDT
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How can I listen to the Falcons game?
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, Westwood One and La Mejor.
- SiriusXM Radio: Subscribers can listen to games here.
- Local announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
Which jerseys will the Falcons wear vs. Packers?
- Falcons' jersey color vs. Packers: White (Full 2026 uniform schedule)
What is the weather forecast for the Falcons game?
Here is the current forecast for Green Bay on Thursday, according to AccuWeather.
- Skies: Decreasing clouds
- Temperature: 56 degrees
- Chance of precipitation: 6%
- Humidity: 87%
- Wind: ESE 4 mph
Take a look at our best shots from week three practice ahead of the Thursday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers, presented by Gatorade.