Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

After taking on the Packers, the Falcons will then play on Monday night in Week 4 and Sunday night in Week 5. Atlanta will be in the national spotlight starting Thursday when Michael Penix Jr. returns to the starting lineup, and fans across the country can watch the game on TNF on Prime Video.

"I've been working extremely hard to get to this point," Penix said. "Man, this has been a long journey. I've been through it before, so it's nothing that I'm new to. I knew what it was going to take to get here, and I'm super excited. I'm super blessed. Just thank God that he helped me get over this hurdle again, and I look forward to helping this team win football games."