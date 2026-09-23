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Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons vs. Packers game on Thursday night.

Sep 23, 2026 at 11:58 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will begin their three-game prime-time stretch on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

After taking on the Packers, the Falcons will then play on Monday night in Week 4 and Sunday night in Week 5. Atlanta will be in the national spotlight starting Thursday when Michael Penix Jr. returns to the starting lineup, and fans across the country can watch the game on TNF on Prime Video.

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"I've been working extremely hard to get to this point," Penix said. "Man, this has been a long journey. I've been through it before, so it's nothing that I'm new to. I knew what it was going to take to get here, and I'm super excited. I'm super blessed. Just thank God that he helped me get over this hurdle again, and I look forward to helping this team win football games."

Here's how you can catch all the action between the Falcons and Packers

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What time do the Falcons play?

  • What: Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers
  • When: Thursday, September 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lambeau Field

How can I watch the Falcons play?

  • TV: National: TNF on Prime Video | Local: FOX5
  • Announcers: Al Michaels  (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

How can I stream the Falcons game?

  • Streaming inside the Atlanta market: The game can be streamed on TNF on Prime Video. The game can also be found on NFL+, and you can get a personalized view of how to watch based on your location here.
  • Streaming outside the Atlanta market: International fans can stream on DAZN.
  • Before the game: Watch the Atlanta Falcons Pregame Show with Taylor Vismor, Derek Rackley and Will McFadden on the team's YouTube channel.

WEEK 3 · Thu 09/24 · 8:15 PM EDT

AT

Packers

Green Bay Packers

TNF on Prime Video | FOX5
Atlanta Falcons Radio Network
Lambeau Field
Game Center

How can I listen to the Falcons game?

Which jerseys will the Falcons wear vs. Packers?

What is the weather forecast for the Falcons game?

Here is the current forecast for Green Bay on Thursday, according to AccuWeather.

  • Skies: Decreasing clouds
  • Temperature: 56 degrees
  • Chance of precipitation: 6%
  • Humidity: 87%
  • Wind: ESE 4 mph

Falcons at Work | Week 3 Practice Photos 09.22.26

Take a look at our best shots from week three practice ahead of the Thursday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers, presented by Gatorade.

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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Malcolm Dewalt IV #36 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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