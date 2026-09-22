Tracking the NFC South: Panthers, Saints take early division lead

Atlanta Falcons

Offensive standout: RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Although Bijan Robinson was once against the team's leader in yards from scrimmage, he didn't see much action in the second half after the Falcons fell behind by multiple scores. That allowed his fellow Robinson to take center stage, and he looked good while out there. He showcased toughness and physicality that will serve Atlanta this season, finishing with 67 total yards on 13 touches.

Defensive standout: CB Avieon Terrell

Bryce Young tested Atlanta's rookie second-round pick on Sunday, and he fared well. Terrell saw five targets in his coverage and allowed just two catches for 15 yards. There were a few attempts at deep passes while Terrell was in man coverage in the slot, and he maintained good positioning and did not panic at the point of attack. The stat sheet won't necessarily reflect it, but Terrell was a bright spot in Atlanta's secondary.