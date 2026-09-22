Falcons injury report: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to full participation

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After placing starting cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve early Tuesday afternoon, the Falcons did receive positive progress reports on a number of players who could impact the game day roster this Thursday night in Green Bay.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. This is the first time he has been listed as a full participant since he suffered an oblique injury in Thursday of Week 1.

This is an important development seeing as in the team's recently released depth chart for Week 3, Tagovailoa is listed as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup.

Another full participant in practice Tuesday was starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor. The veteran lineman left Sunday's game with an injury to his ribs. His return to full participation so quickly is notable and a good sign the Falcons may not have to dip into the reserves with Michael Jerrell to protect Penix's blindside Thursday night.

Brandon Dorlus and Brian Robinson Jr. were also full participants.