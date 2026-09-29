Tracking the NFC South: Falcons gain ground on division with win vs. Packers

Atlanta Falcons

Wide receiver Drake London also deserves mention here for his best performance of the season , but Robinson seemed unstoppable once again for the Falcons on Thursday night. He finished with 213 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, becoming just the 10th player in NFL history to surpass 6,000 career scrimmage yards by the age of 25.

Telling quote: "Proud of the effort. Had to be resilient on a short week, I thought we were, and then very, very proud of the complimentary ball that was out there. It starts with our special teams. I thought we covered kicks really well, and then just feeding off of each other. Our defense gets a huge stop there in the second half, in the third quarter and our offense goes 90 (yards). It didn't put the game away by any stretch of the imagination, but it just showed that's something we can do, take the ball, whether it's by turnover on downs or otherwise and go score a touchdown. I'm proud overall of the effort. It counts as one and we've got to get back at it next week." — Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.