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Tracking the NFC South: Falcons gain ground on division with win vs. Packers

Atlanta was the only team in the NFC South to secure a victory in Week 3.

Sep 29, 2026 at 04:38 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Week 3 worked out quite well for the Atlanta Falcons.

They kicked off the week against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night and delivered their best performance of the young season under the prime-time lights. Running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London each gained 194 yards on the ground and through the air, respectively, helping the offense put up 35 points in Michael Penix Jr.'s return as starting quarterback.

It was the only victory the division accrued in Week 3, allowing Atlanta to create a three-way tie atop the standings. It's still early in the 2026 season, but as we've learned through the numerous tight division races in recent years, every victory matters greatly.

Throughout the season, this piece will check in on the four teams in the division, tracking their performance and noting the standout players from each game. Teams will be listed in the order in which they appear in the division standings.

NFC South standings after Week 3

  1. Carolina Panthers: 1-2 (1-0 vs. division)
  2. New Orleans Saints: 1-2
  3. Atlanta Falcons: 1-2 (0-1 vs. division)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0-3
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Carolina Panthers

Last game: Lost 21-18 at Cleveland Browns (2-1)

Offensive standout: WR Brycen Tremayne

A special shoutout to left guard Damien Lewis, who was playing very well in this game before injuring his elbow near the end of the first half. Tremayne, however, was the Panthers' top offensive weapon on an afternoon where points were hard to come by. The third-year receiver caught four of his six targets for 83 yards, including an impressive, leaping 31-yard grab down the left sideline at the end of the third quarter. Quarterback Bryce Young had a 109.7 passer rating when targeting Tremayne in this game.

Defensive standout: S Tre'von Moehrig

Moehrig had a good all-around game against the Browns, which is exactly what you'd want from a strong safety. He finished with four tackles, including one tackle for a loss, two quarterback pressures and allowed just one catch for 7 yards on four targets.

Telling quote: "[It is a] game of execution. That's what it comes down to. A couple of red zone and fringe opportunities; we came away with field goals, not touchdowns. Big difference there. [We] missed a few turnover [opportunities] early on on the defensive side, and gave them an opportunity to continue their drives. Some untimely penalties, some things that really hurt us, and we have to be smarter in some of those areas. We have to contain the rush better." — Panthers head coach Dave Canales.

Stat behind the stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 939

Despite the loss, Bryce Young now has 939 passing yards through three games.

According to the Panthers, that's the second-most passing yards by a Carolina quarterback through the first three games of a season in franchise history, trailing only Cam Newton's 1,012 in 2011. Young also became the first Panthers quarterback to throw for at least 280 yards in each of the season's first three games. He added another 291 yards against Cleveland, but Carolina's offense ultimately couldn't capitalize on its yardage advantage in a three-point loss.

New Orleans Saints

Last game: Lost 35-27 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (3-0)

Offensive standout: QB Tyler Shough

Shough has been on a tear to start the season. His 917 passing yards are the second-most in the NFL through three weeks, behind only Bryce Young, and he was once again the engine for New Orleans' offense in a shootout against the Raiders. The second-year passer was 29-of-42 for 255 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. So far this season, Shough has eight touchdowns to three interceptions. He has been sacked 10 times, however, which also ranks second among quarterbacks.

Defensive standout: OLB Chase Young

Like the offensive standout, this week's defensive standout for the Saints remains the same. It's hard to give this recognition to anyone else, though, when Young collected a pair of sacks and now has 3.5 in his last two games. He ranks fourth in the league so far in sacks and has played some of his best football to start the 2026 season.

Telling quote: "I think in many ways, there is a lot of good stuff on this film. As painful as this loss is, as frustrating as this loss is, we can't let this thing linger too long. We were in a position to finish that game, and we didn't finish it. We had our opportunities and were not able to get it done. We have to recognize the entire film, not just the ending." — Saints head coach Kellen Moore.

Stat behind the stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 5

The Saints' final five possessions produced four turnovers and one punt.

That sequence completely erased what had been one of Tyler Shough's best performances as a pro. Shough threw four touchdown passes and had New Orleans leading 27-22 entering the fourth quarter. Then the Saints unraveled: fumble, interception, fumble, fumble after a preceding punt. The Raiders turned the chaos into 13 unanswered points and a comeback victory.

Atlanta Falcons

Last game: Won 35-14 at Green Bay Packers (1-2)

Offensive standout: RB Bijan Robinson

Wide receiver Drake London also deserves mention here for his best performance of the season, but Robinson seemed unstoppable once again for the Falcons on Thursday night. He finished with 213 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, becoming just the 10th player in NFL history to surpass 6,000 career scrimmage yards by the age of 25.

Defensive standout: DE Cameron Thomas

In his first season with the Falcons, Thomas has quietly made a big impact on Atlanta's defensive line. He played 43 snaps against the Packers—the most of any defensive lineman—and logged six quarterback pressures and a sack.

Telling quote: "Proud of the effort. Had to be resilient on a short week, I thought we were, and then very, very proud of the complimentary ball that was out there. It starts with our special teams. I thought we covered kicks really well, and then just feeding off of each other. Our defense gets a huge stop there in the second half, in the third quarter and our offense goes 90 (yards). It didn't put the game away by any stretch of the imagination, but it just showed that's something we can do, take the ball, whether it's by turnover on downs or otherwise and go score a touchdown. I'm proud overall of the effort. It counts as one and we've got to get back at it next week." — Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stat behind the stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 194

Bijan Robinson's 194 rushing yards weren't the second-most of his career; he single-handedly outgained the entire Packers rushing attack by 177 yards.

Atlanta finished with 242 rushing yards while Green Bay managed only 17. Robinson accounted for more than 80% of the Falcons' ground production and became the engine behind an offense that controlled possession for over 37 minutes and piled up 498 total yards. The Falcons entered Week 3 averaging just 8.0 points per game through two contests. With Michael Penix Jr. back under center, Robinson's breakout performance helped produce nearly five times that output in a statement road win.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last game: Lost 23-16 vs. Minnesota Vikings (3-0)

Offensive standout: LT Tristan Wirfs

There were not many positives for Tampa Bay's offense on Sunday against the blitz-heavy Vikings defense. Despite the added bodies in the Vikings' pass rush, Wirfs held his own well and continues to be one of the premier blindside protectors in the NFL. He allowed just five pressures on 46 pass-blocking snaps, according to Next Gen Stats.

Defensive standout: CB Zyon McCollum

McCollum was targeted four times on 32 coverage snaps against the Vikings, and he did not allow a single catch while breaking up two of the passes thrown in his direction. McCollum has broken up four passes so far this season.

Telling quote:  "We're 0-3, and we're a game out of first place, so we have to get our stuff together. We [have to] reach down and do more, to a coach, to a person, to a player. We [have to] do more and figure out what [more] we can do. How can we be better and come back tomorrow and get ready to go?" — Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Stat behind the stat — Powered by Microsoft Copilot: 6

Baker Mayfield was sacked six times, matching the Vikings' total sacks through the first two weeks combined.

The Buccaneers' offense struggled to stay on schedule all afternoon, repeatedly falling behind the chains. Minnesota's defense recorded six sacks and helped hold Tampa Bay to just two conversions on 17 third-down attempts. The constant pressure prevented the Buccaneers from establishing offensive rhythm and contributed to a frustrating 0-3 start.

Monochrome Monday | Week 3 Falcons vs Packers

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Packers meetup at Lambeau Field with our monochrome snapshots from Week 3.

Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 arrives before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 arrives before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 walks onto the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 walks onto the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 walks onto the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks onto the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 warms up before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 walks off the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 takes the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 in the locker room prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 in the locker room prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 in the locker room prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and quarterback Cooper Rush #13 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49, kicker Nick Folk #6, and punter Jake Bailey #16 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 leading the huddle during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 warming up during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 warms up before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 and Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 a walk out before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 and teammates walk out before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 and teammates walk out before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 takes the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the national anthem before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 , Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 , Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0, Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walk out before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 , Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 at the coin toss out before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammates during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a point after try during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 tackles during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 reacts after a tackle during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 reacts after a tackle during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 reacts after breaking up a pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 stiff arms during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 blocks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 celebrates after blocking a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons in action during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after a touchdown catch by tight end Austin Hooper #81 during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 celebrates after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 celebrates with teammates after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walking off the field during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 in the locker room after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 and running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 in the locker room after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and wide receiver Drake London #5 post-game show after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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