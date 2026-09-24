NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 3, Falcons or Packers?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Michael Penix Jr. is set to make his season debut for the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
RELATED CONTENT
It will be the first of three straight prime-time games for the Falcons, who will also play the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in Week 4 and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in Week 5. After scoring 16 combined points through their first two games, Atlanta's offense is looking to get things going in Green Bay against a Packers defense that is without star pass rusher Micah Parsons but still has plenty of talent on that side of the ball.
"Very excited for Mike," Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. Obviously, he has a tremendous skill set, and we got to do things that fit him and make him comfortable out there. It's been a little bit since he's played, and [we've] got to make sure that we're doing our job as coaches and the other 10 guys with him, that we give him a great chance to go out there and have success. But, tremendously proud of him. Really excited for him. And his skill set's one that you can do a lot of things with, and we're excited about undergoing this starting this week."
Here's a look at who the experts predict to win on Thursday night between the Falcons and Packers.
NFL Expert Picks for Falcons vs. Packers
|Author | Outlet
|Falcons or Packers?
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Packers
|Dan Graziano | ESPN
|Packers
|Pamela Maldonado | ESPN
|Packers
|Ben Solak | ESPN
|Packers
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Packers
|Jeremy Bergman | NFL.com
|Packers
|Gennaro Filice | NFL.com
|Packers
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Packers
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Packers
|John Breech | CBS Sports
|Packers
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Packers
|Mike Kadlik | Sports Illustrated
|Packers
|Conor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Packers
|John Pluym | Sports Illustrated
|Packers