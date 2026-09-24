NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 3, Falcons or Packers?

"Very excited for Mike," Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. Obviously, he has a tremendous skill set, and we got to do things that fit him and make him comfortable out there. It's been a little bit since he's played, and [we've] got to make sure that we're doing our job as coaches and the other 10 guys with him, that we give him a great chance to go out there and have success. But, tremendously proud of him. Really excited for him. And his skill set's one that you can do a lot of things with, and we're excited about undergoing this starting this week."