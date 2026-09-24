 Skip to main content

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 3, Falcons or Packers?

The Falcons will take on the Green Bay Packers Thursday night in their first of three straight prime-time games.

Sep 24, 2026 at 12:49 PM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Michael Penix Jr. is set to make his season debut for the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

RELATED CONTENT

It will be the first of three straight prime-time games for the Falcons, who will also play the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in Week 4 and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night in Week 5. After scoring 16 combined points through their first two games, Atlanta's offense is looking to get things going in Green Bay against a Packers defense that is without star pass rusher Micah Parsons but still has plenty of talent on that side of the ball.

Related Links

"Very excited for Mike," Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. Obviously, he has a tremendous skill set, and we got to do things that fit him and make him comfortable out there. It's been a little bit since he's played, and [we've] got to make sure that we're doing our job as coaches and the other 10 guys with him, that we give him a great chance to go out there and have success. But, tremendously proud of him. Really excited for him. And his skill set's one that you can do a lot of things with, and we're excited about undergoing this starting this week."

Here's a look at who the experts predict to win on Thursday night between the Falcons and Packers.

NFL Expert Picks for Falcons vs. Packers

AF_26_DM_Expert Picks - 16x9_W3
Author | OutletFalcons or Packers?
Jeremy Fowler | ESPNPackers
Dan Graziano | ESPNPackers
Pamela Maldonado | ESPNPackers
Ben Solak | ESPNPackers
Lindsey Thiry | ESPNPackers
Jeremy Bergman | NFL.comPackers
Gennaro Filice | NFL.comPackers
Dan Parr | NFL.comPackers
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsPackers
John Breech | CBS SportsPackers
Albert Breer | Sports IllustratedPackers
Mike Kadlik | Sports IllustratedPackers
Conor Orr | Sports IllustratedPackers
John Pluym | Sports IllustratedPackers

For more complete picks and analysis, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and NFL.com.

091726_NFL+_FY26_Affiliate_Club_ATL_1920x1080_V2

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 3 inactives vs. Green Bay Packers

Cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. will make his debut for the Falcons on Thursday night against the Packers

news

Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons vs. Packers game on Thursday night.

news

Falcons elevate OLB Bralen Trice to game day roster

This is Trice's second elevation. A player can be elevated three times per season.

news

Falcons injury report: QB Tua Tagovailoa, DL Brandon Dorlus available for Atlanta in Green Bay

The veteran quarterback — who will act as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup — did not receive a game designation.

news

Falcons sign CB Robert Longerbeam off Philadelphia Eagles practice squad

Atlanta placed starting cornerback A.J. Terrell on injured reserve Tuesday ahead of its game on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Falcons injury report: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to full participation

Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive end Brandon Dorlus returned to full participation status, too.

news

Tracking the NFC South: Panthers, Saints take early division lead

The division is split heading into Week 3.

news

Falcons place A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve

In a corresponding move, the team has signed DL Zach Harrison to the active roster.

news

'She would have loved this.' Za'Darius Smith fulfills his late mother's wish

In his first home game as an Atlanta Falcon, Smith honored his late mother's wish by bringing together faith, family and football.

news

Week 3 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Where your favorite teams rank

Falcons placed towards the bottom of the aggregated rankings.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 3 depth chart vs. Green Bay Packers

The Falcons will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Top News

Atlanta Falcons Week 3 inactives vs. Green Bay Packers

Falcons elevate OLB Bralen Trice to game day roster

NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 3, Falcons or Packers?

Falcons injury report: QB Tua Tagovailoa, DL Brandon Dorlus available for Atlanta in Green Bay