Falcons injury report: QB Tua Tagovailoa, DL Brandon Dorlus available for Atlanta in Green Bay

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their final injury report, along with game designations, ahead of their trip to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

One of the key pieces of news out of those reports is that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not given a game designation, meaning he is available for the Falcons when they take the field Thursday. Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury in Week 1 and has been ruled out of the previous two games. With no designation given, Tagovailoa can proceed, acting as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup.

In other injury news, the Falcons also did not give right tackle Jawaan Taylor or defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus a game designation. They'll be available for Atlanta Thursday, too.

The only notable designations for Thursday are defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring). Bowman was listed as questionable, which is a positive direction for the second-year nickel coming off a ruptured Achilles last year. Ebukam, meanwhile, was ruled out. The former free agent signing left last Sunday's game in the first half and did not reutrn.