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Falcons injury report: QB Tua Tagovailoa, DL Brandon Dorlus available for Atlanta in Green Bay

The veteran quarterback — who will act as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup — did not receive a game designation.

Sep 23, 2026 at 03:52 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their final injury report, along with game designations, ahead of their trip to Green Bay to face the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

One of the key pieces of news out of those reports is that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not given a game designation, meaning he is available for the Falcons when they take the field Thursday. Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury in Week 1 and has been ruled out of the previous two games. With no designation given, Tagovailoa can proceed, acting as Michael Penix Jr.'s backup.

In other injury news, the Falcons also did not give right tackle Jawaan Taylor or defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus a game designation. They'll be available for Atlanta Thursday, too.

The only notable designations for Thursday are defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring). Bowman was listed as questionable, which is a positive direction for the second-year nickel coming off a ruptured Achilles last year. Ebukam, meanwhile, was ruled out. The former free agent signing left last Sunday's game in the first half and did not reutrn.

You can check out the Falcons' full Wednesday injury report, as well as the game status report below. A final note to keep in mind: The Falcons did not hold practice a practice Wednesday, just a walkthrough, so the injury report is an estimation.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

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Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Game Status Report
Questionable

  • CB Billy Bowman (Achilles)

Doubtful

  • N/A

Out

  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)

Wednesday, Sept. 23
Atlanta held a walkthrough on Wednesday. The practice report is an estimation.
Full Participation

  • CB Billy Bowman (Achilles)
  • DE Brandon Dorlus (thumb)
  • DT LaCale London (hip)
  • TE Nick Muse (shoulder)
  • QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee)
  • RB Brian Robinson (ankle)
  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique)
  • T Jawaan Taylor (rib)

Limited Participation

  • N/A

Did Not Participate

  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)

Falcons at Work | Week 3 Practice Photos 09.22.26

Take a look at our best shots from week three practice ahead of the Thursday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers, presented by Gatorade.

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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Malcolm Dewalt IV #36 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A Gatorade bottle during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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