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Atlanta Falcons Week 4 depth chart vs. New Orleans Saints

The Falcons will travel to New Orleans to face their NFC South foe on Monday Night Football.

Sep 29, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints (1-2) on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET inside the Caesars Superdome.

The main change on the depth chart from Week 3 to Week 4 is the addition of C.J. Henderson to the starting lineup in the wake of A.J. Terrell Jr.'s groin injury that landed him on injured reserve early last week. The Falcons have also added newly signed cornerback Robert Longerbeam to the depth chart, moving Malcolm DeWalt to Henderson's backup.

Check out the Falcons' full Week 4 depth chart below.

Depth-Chart_16x9-W4

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OFFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonChris Blair
LTJake MatthewsMichael Jerrell
LGMatthew BergeronKyle Hinton
CRyan NeuzilCorey Levin
RGChris Lindstrom
RTJawaan TaylorMichael JerrellEthan Onianwa
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Austin Hooper
TECharlie Woerner
RBBijan RobinsonBrian Robinson Jr.
QBMichael Penix Jr.Tua TagovailoaCooper RushJack Strand
WROlamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
WRJahan Dotson

DEFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserve
DECameron ThomasZa'Darius SmithYasir Abdullah
DLMaason SmithGervon Dexter Sr.
DLLaCale LondonZach Harrison
DEBrandon DorlusSamson EbukamJared Ivey
ILBDivine DeabloChristian HarrisJosh Woods
ILBKendal DanielsHarold Perkins Jr.
CBC.J. HendersonMalcolm Dewalt IV
SJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco Hellams
SXavier WattsSydney Brown
CBMike HughesMike Ford Jr.Robert Longerbeam
NickelAvieon TerrellBilly Bowman Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionStarterBackupReserve
KNick Folk
PJake Bailey
LSLiam McCullough
KRBrian Robinson Jr.Olamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
PRZachariah BranchOlamide ZaccheausJahan Dotson
ATLFalcons_FinalPushFootball_1920x1080

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