Atlanta Falcons Week 4 depth chart vs. New Orleans Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints (1-2) on Monday Night Football.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET inside the Caesars Superdome.
The main change on the depth chart from Week 3 to Week 4 is the addition of C.J. Henderson to the starting lineup in the wake of A.J. Terrell Jr.'s groin injury that landed him on injured reserve early last week. The Falcons have also added newly signed cornerback Robert Longerbeam to the depth chart, moving Malcolm DeWalt to Henderson's backup.
Check out the Falcons' full Week 4 depth chart below.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Chris Blair
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Michael Jerrell
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Kyle Hinton
|C
|Ryan Neuzil
|Corey Levin
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|RT
|Jawaan Taylor
|Michael Jerrell
|Ethan Onianwa
|TE
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|QB
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Cooper Rush
|Jack Strand
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|Za'Darius Smith
|Yasir Abdullah
|DL
|Maason Smith
|Gervon Dexter Sr.
|DL
|LaCale London
|Zach Harrison
|DE
|Brandon Dorlus
|Samson Ebukam
|Jared Ivey
|ILB
|Divine Deablo
|Christian Harris
|Josh Woods
|ILB
|Kendal Daniels
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|CB
|C.J. Henderson
|Malcolm Dewalt IV
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Xavier Watts
|Sydney Brown
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Mike Ford Jr.
|Robert Longerbeam
|Nickel
|Avieon Terrell
|Billy Bowman Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|K
|Nick Folk
|P
|Jake Bailey
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|KR
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|PR
|Zachariah Branch
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Jahan Dotson