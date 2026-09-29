Week 4 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Falcons on the rise after prime-time win

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a prime-time win that has subsequently shot them up power rankings across the league.
With two more consecutive prime-time slots ahead of them, how far can they rise? Only time will tell.
Meanwhile, even though the top-3 combination of the Bills, 49ers and Chiefs has held relatively firm, a couple losses has evolved the top 10. Let's get into the Week 4 rankings.
Publish date: Sept. 29
ESPN's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills (3-0, Beat the Chargers 24-16)
- San Francisco 49ers (3-0, Beat the Cardinals 36-30)
- Kansas City Chiefs (3-0, Beat the Dolphins 24-10)
- Seattle Seahawks (2-1, Lost to the Commanders 33-31)
- Baltimore Ravens (2-1, Beat the Cowboys 34-31)
- Denver Broncos (2-1, Beat the Rams 30-26)
- Los Angeles Rams (1-2, Lost to the Broncos 30-26)
- Philadelphia Eagles (2-1, Lost to the Bears 27-7)
- Minnesota Vikings (3-0, Beat the Buccaneers 23-16)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1, Beat the Patriots, 35-6)
Biggest ranking change:
Steelers +8 from No. 25 in Week 3 to No. 17 in Week 4
Patriots -6 from No. 10 in Week 3 to No. 16 in Week 4
Texans -6 from No. 15 in Week 3 to No. 21 in Week 4
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 29 (+2)
Fantasy surprise: TE Kyle Pitts Sr.
Pitts was one of the most productive tight ends last season and a boon for fantasy players. He was the 10th tight end taken in ESPN drafts, but he has 1.3 fantasy points so far. Part of it has not been his fault. The Falcons' offense was a mess the first two weeks with third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. There is hope for Pitts with the return of Michael Penix Jr., but he had only one catch for 5 yards in Penix's Week 3 debut. -- Marc Raimondi
Publish date: Sept. 29
The Athletic's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Denver Broncos
- Seattle Seahawks
- Detroit Lions (2-1, Beat the Jets 31-24)
- Minnesota Vikings
- Los Angeles Rams
- Chicago Bears (2-1, Beat the Eagles 27-7)
- Jacksonville Jaguars
Biggest ranking change:
Raiders +10 from No. 22 in Week 3 to No. 12 in Week 4
Patriots -10 from No. 6 in Week 3 to No. 16 in Week 4
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (+6)
QB confidence: Suddenly (and surprisingly) high
Michael Penix Jr. played in Week 3 for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 11 last year. He was good against the Packers, but because of how bad Atlanta's quarterback play was in weeks 1 and 2, it felt like a Hall of Fame performance to fans. Penix, the eighth pick in the 2024 draft, has 14 games to prove to the Falcons' new coach and general manager he can be the quarterback of the future. -- Josh Kendall
Publish date: Sept. 29
Bleacher Report's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Seattle Seahawks
- Denver Broncos
- Minnesota Vikings
- Baltimore Ravens
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Rams
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (+6)
What a difference having a competent quarterback makes.
Michael Penix Jr. made his 2026 debut on Thursday night, and the Atlanta Falcons immediately transformed from being a hapless NFC afterthought to looking like a potential playoff team. Penix sparked the passing game and forged a nearly unstoppable connection with Drake London (9 catches, 194 yards). That helped open up the ground game and unlocked Bijan Robinson (194 rushing yards, 2 TDs).
Atlanta's defense also played splendidly in Week 3, unshackled from the burden of having to carry an inept offense. After crafting a short-week game plan that the Green Bay Packers were never able to counter, even head coach Kevin Stefanski came away looking good.
It was a much-needed get-right game for the Falcons. Only time will tell, though, whether they're ready to reenter the playoff conversation or if the Packers are just not good this year. -- Kris Knox
Publish date: Sept. 29
NFL.com's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Seattle Seahawks
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Rams
- Jacksonville Jaguars
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (+6)
What in the name of Bijan Robinson was that last Thursday night? This team was a contender for the 32nd spot in this ranking — maybe even the favorite. Then Robinson and WR Drake London just went off versus the Packers. Could it be that all they were missing was the competent play of QB Michael Penix Jr.?
Maybe head coach Kevin Stefanski can turn this sinking ship around now that he has the right guy at the helm. I need to see it again, though. And I'm not sure whether that will happen because the road ahead is rough, with the Saints, Ravens, Bears and 49ers coming up in October.
Stat To Know: This was the third game in which Bijan Robinson had 150+ rushing yards and Drake London had 150+ receiving yards, the most by any pair of teammates in NFL history. -- Ralph Vacchiano
Publish date: Sept. 29
CBS Sports' Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Minnesota Vikings
- Seattle Seahawks
- Denver Broncos
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Rams
Biggest ranking change from Week 3 to Week 4:
Pittsburgh Steelers +9
Cincinnati Bengals -10
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (+9)
It's amazing what getting a functional quarterback can do for a team. Just keep giving it to Bijan Robinson and things will be fine for the offense. -- Pete Prisco
Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Packers meetup at Lambeau Field with our monochrome snapshots from Week 3.