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Week 4 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Falcons on the rise after prime-time win

Bills, 49ers and Chiefs hold firm at the top.

Sep 29, 2026 at 12:10 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a prime-time win that has subsequently shot them up power rankings across the league.

With two more consecutive prime-time slots ahead of them, how far can they rise? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, even though the top-3 combination of the Bills, 49ers and Chiefs has held relatively firm, a couple losses has evolved the top 10. Let's get into the Week 4 rankings.

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ESPN

Publish date: Sept. 29

ESPN's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills (3-0, Beat the Chargers 24-16)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (3-0, Beat the Cardinals 36-30)
  3. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0, Beat the Dolphins 24-10)
  4. Seattle Seahawks (2-1, Lost to the Commanders 33-31)
  5. Baltimore Ravens (2-1, Beat the Cowboys 34-31)
  6. Denver Broncos (2-1, Beat the Rams 30-26)
  7. Los Angeles Rams (1-2, Lost to the Broncos 30-26)
  8. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1, Lost to the Bears 27-7)
  9. Minnesota Vikings (3-0, Beat the Buccaneers 23-16)
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1, Beat the Patriots, 35-6)

Biggest ranking change:

Steelers +8 from No. 25 in Week 3 to No. 17 in Week 4

Patriots -6 from No. 10 in Week 3 to No. 16 in Week 4

Texans -6 from No. 15 in Week 3 to No. 21 in Week 4

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 29 (+2)

Fantasy surprise: TE Kyle Pitts Sr.

Pitts was one of the most productive tight ends last season and a boon for fantasy players. He was the 10th tight end taken in ESPN drafts, but he has 1.3 fantasy points so far. Part of it has not been his fault. The Falcons' offense was a mess the first two weeks with third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. There is hope for Pitts with the return of Michael Penix Jr., but he had only one catch for 5 yards in Penix's Week 3 debut. -- Marc Raimondi

THE ATHLETIC

Publish date: Sept. 29

The Athletic's Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Buffalo Bills
  3. Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Denver Broncos
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Detroit Lions (2-1, Beat the Jets 31-24)
  7. Minnesota Vikings
  8. Los Angeles Rams
  9. Chicago Bears (2-1, Beat the Eagles 27-7)
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Biggest ranking change:

Raiders +10 from No. 22 in Week 3 to No. 12 in Week 4

Patriots -10 from No. 6 in Week 3 to No. 16 in Week 4

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (+6)

QB confidence: Suddenly (and surprisingly) high

Michael Penix Jr. played in Week 3 for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 11 last year. He was good against the Packers, but because of how bad Atlanta's quarterback play was in weeks 1 and 2, it felt like a Hall of Fame performance to fans. Penix, the eighth pick in the 2024 draft, has 14 games to prove to the Falcons' new coach and general manager he can be the quarterback of the future. -- Josh Kendall

BLEACHER REPORT

Publish date: Sept. 29

Bleacher Report's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Seattle Seahawks
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. Minnesota Vikings
  7. Baltimore Ravens
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars
  9. Philadelphia Eagles
  10. Los Angeles Rams

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (+6)

What a difference having a competent quarterback makes.

Michael Penix Jr. made his 2026 debut on Thursday night, and the Atlanta Falcons immediately transformed from being a hapless NFC afterthought to looking like a potential playoff team. Penix sparked the passing game and forged a nearly unstoppable connection with Drake London (9 catches, 194 yards). That helped open up the ground game and unlocked Bijan Robinson (194 rushing yards, 2 TDs).

Atlanta's defense also played splendidly in Week 3, unshackled from the burden of having to carry an inept offense. After crafting a short-week game plan that the Green Bay Packers were never able to counter, even head coach Kevin Stefanski came away looking good.

It was a much-needed get-right game for the Falcons. Only time will tell, though, whether they're ready to reenter the playoff conversation or if the Packers are just not good this year. -- Kris Knox

FOX Sports

Publish date: Sept. 29

NFL.com's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Denver Broncos
  4. Kansas City Chiefs
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Chicago Bears
  7. Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Baltimore Ravens
  9. Los Angeles Rams
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 25 (+6)

What in the name of Bijan Robinson was that last Thursday night? This team was a contender for the 32nd spot in this ranking — maybe even the favorite. Then Robinson and WR Drake London just went off versus the Packers. Could it be that all they were missing was the competent play of QB Michael Penix Jr.?

Maybe head coach Kevin Stefanski can turn this sinking ship around now that he has the right guy at the helm. I need to see it again, though. And I'm not sure whether that will happen because the road ahead is rough, with the Saints, Ravens, Bears and 49ers coming up in October.

Stat To Know: This was the third game in which Bijan Robinson had 150+ rushing yards and Drake London had 150+ receiving yards, the most by any pair of teammates in NFL history. -- Ralph Vacchiano

CBS SPORTS

Publish date: Sept. 29

CBS Sports' Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Kansas City Chiefs
  4. Minnesota Vikings
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Denver Broncos
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars
  8. Baltimore Ravens
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. Los Angeles Rams

Biggest ranking change from Week 3 to Week 4:

Pittsburgh Steelers +9

Cincinnati Bengals -10

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 21 (+9)

It's amazing what getting a functional quarterback can do for a team. Just keep giving it to Bijan Robinson and things will be fine for the offense. -- Pete Prisco

Monochrome Monday | Week 3 Falcons vs Packers

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Packers meetup at Lambeau Field with our monochrome snapshots from Week 3.

Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setters before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 arrives before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 arrives before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 arrives prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 walks onto the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 walks onto the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 walks onto the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks onto the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 warms up before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 walks off the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 takes the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 in the locker room prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 in the locker room prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 in the locker room prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and quarterback Cooper Rush #13 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49, kicker Nick Folk #6, and punter Jake Bailey #16 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 leading the huddle during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 warming up during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 warms up before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and safety Jessie Bates III #3 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 and Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 a walk out before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 and teammates walk out before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56, Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 and teammates walk out before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 takes the field before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the national anthem before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 , Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 , Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0, Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walk out before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 , Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 at the coin toss out before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 looks on during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammates during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a point after try during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 tackles during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 reacts after a tackle during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 reacts after a tackle during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 reacts after breaking up a pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 rushes the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 stiff arms during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 blocks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 celebrates after blocking a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons in action during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after a touchdown catch by tight end Austin Hooper #81 during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 reacts during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 celebrates after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 celebrates with teammates after a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walking off the field during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 in the locker room after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 and running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 in the locker room after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and wide receiver Drake London #5 post-game show after the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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