Week 4 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Falcons on the rise after prime-time win

Pitts was one of the most productive tight ends last season and a boon for fantasy players. He was the 10th tight end taken in ESPN drafts, but he has 1.3 fantasy points so far. Part of it has not been his fault. The Falcons' offense was a mess the first two weeks with third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. There is hope for Pitts with the return of Michael Penix Jr., but he had only one catch for 5 yards in Penix's Week 3 debut. -- Marc Raimondi