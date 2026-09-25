Drake London, Bijan Robinson make history; a dominant run defense and more from Falcons' good night in Green Bay

Thursday night was a big moment for Penix. It was the first time back on the field in more than 10 months, and he showed remarkable resiliency to return to the starting lineup.

"I feel great for him, and I've told him this in person and I've told you guys, I'm proud of him," Stefanski said after the game. "It's not easy to rehab from injuries. It's a tough thing to do, what he's put himself through – the extra workouts in the weight room, the extra treatments in the training room, all those times that he's out in the field (and) was running when no one was watching. That's just him and the trainers. I give the medical staff a ton of credit. (I'm) proud of all of that. I got to witness it and tonight is something you can build on."

Penix's health wasn't the only reason Thursday intrigued fans. It also marked the first opportunity to see how he would operate within a new offensive scheme run by coordinator Tommy Rees. Turns out, he can operate the offense just fine.

The start was a bit rocky, though. Penix completed just one of his first five passes in the Falcons' first two possessions and tossed an interception on his third throw of the game. For an offense that turned the ball over five times in Week 2 against the Panthers, it was an undignified beginning.

"He was deep in the tablet," Robinson said of Penix after the interception. "So, I was like, 'Yo, Mike, just flush it. Who cares, bruh? Just flush it.' This has happened before when he played against the Commanders a couple years ago. He threw a pick on the first drive and started hooping. With him, I just wanted him to know that we had his back. We all are right here. He's not alone. And that's why he has playmakers to go take it off of him. He played exceptional after that."

Exceptional is the right word to explain how Penix settled into the game. As the crowd under the lights at Lambeau Field became increasingly anxious about their own offense's performance, Penix looked composed and comfortable while executing the offense. After beginning the game 1-of-5, Penix completed 17 of his final 20 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown. His final stat line from his return was 18-of-25 for 256 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"Early on, definitely after that interception," Penix said of when he started to get a feel for the game. "I started getting into a rhythm and everything started clicking with Bijan and BRob, them boys running the ball, that helped everything in the pass game as well. What they did had a lot to do with it."