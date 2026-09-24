Atlanta Falcons Week 3 inactives vs. Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Michael Penix Jr. won't be the only Falcon making his long-awaited season debut on Thursday night against the Packers.

Billy Bowman Jr., a fourth-round pick for the Falcons in 2025, will return to the field for the first time since suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in practice ahead of Atlanta's Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Bowman has worked diligently throughout the offseason to reach this point, and it comes at an opportune time for Atlanta's defense.

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A.J. Terrell Jr., whom defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has called the best boundary cornerback in the NFL, went on injured reserve this week after injuring his groin against the Carolina Panthers. With Terrell out for at least the next four games, Bowman's return gives them a bit more flexibility. Rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell Jr. has played well in the slot through two games, but he also played outside in college and offers positional versatility.

Cooper Rush will serve as the Falcons' emergency third quarterback against the Packers.

Below is the full list of Falcons' inactives for Week 3: