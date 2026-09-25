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Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Packers

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's first victory of the 2026 season.

Sep 24, 2026 at 11:15 PM
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by Will McFadden & Tori McElhaney

GREEN BAY, Wis. — For 13 straight seasons, the Green Bay Packers have won their home opener at historic Lambeau Field. On Thursday Night Football, against a rejuvenated Atlanta Falcons team, that streak came to an end.

The Falcons defeated the Packers to earn their first win and breathe life and excitement back into a fan base that was downtrodden following an 0-2 start.

Michael Penix Jr. returned to the field for the first time since undergoing season-ending ACL surgery in November of last year. After a start that involved knocking some rust off, Penix got the offense moving downfield, with the threat of the pass game opening things up for Bijan Robinson.

Robinson, for his part, had a career day. He finished with 213 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. It was another prime-time performance for the record books, and we'll talk more about said performance later in this very breakdown.

As for now, though? The Falcons (and their fans) needed this win, needed this boost of optimism. It came on prime-time television Thursday night.

Final score: 35-14

Why it's important: The Falcons started the season 0-2, and after a significant loss to the Carolina Panthers just four days ago on Sunday, Thursday night stood as a chance for the Falcons to prove they were more than what they had put on tape to that point in Week 3.

With the whole nation watching on prime time, the Falcons — particularly the offense — showed a night-and-day performance.

Key takeaway: The Falcons found their groove on offense, and then some.

Penix may have been back in the lineup for the first time this season, but it was the Falcons' ground game—led by Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr.—that was the true engine behind Atlanta's offensive success. The pair looked energized under the prime-time lights and had a lot of running room thanks to the movement created by the offensive line.

Bijan Robinson had runs of 55 and 31 yards on Thursday night, while Brian Robinson had a 16-yard run and a 7-yard touchdown run. The Falcons finished with 242 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground against the Packers.

The steady drumbeat of Atlanta's run game allowed the passing attack to open up a bit more for Penix. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees mixed in a variety of screen passes to keep his quarterback in a rhythm as well. Penix looked progressively comfortable and sharp in the game. After completing just one of his first five passes and tossing an interception, Penix went 17-of-20 for 239 yards and a touchdown.

This was a true breakout game for the Falcons, offensively. Penalties and turnovers were an issue in the first two weeks, but Thursday night's effort, which amounted to 498 yards and 35 points, showed what this group is capable of.

Key moment: With just under five minutes to go in the first half, the Packers started a drive that could have kept the game well within reach going into halftime had they put up points at the end of it. Green Bay won the toss at the beginning of the game and deferred to the second half. So, with Atlanta only up 10-7 at that point, a momentum swing could have taken place that included a long drive by the Packers at the end of the half and then getting the ball to start the second half.

That, however, is not how the moment went.

Instead, the Falcons defense forced the Packers into a 44-yard field goal attempt. When the ball was snapped, Zach Harrison burst through the protection. He got a big hand on the kick and blocked it, giving the offense the ball back with plenty of time on the clock and all three timeouts.

What transpired thereafter was arguably the most complete drive the Falcons had put together through three games.

It involved a laser of a throw from Penix to London over the middle for a 20-yard explosive to get the drive going. Penix hit London down the sideline for a gain of 16 just a couple plays later, while Robinson did the rest to get the Falcons in scoring position.

A nice play call by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on third-and-goal from the 5-yard line earned the Falcons seven more points and pushed the score to 17-7 to go into halftime. The design of the play had Drake London and Kyle Pitts both out wide to the right. Robinson motioned that way, completely drawing the defense to the right. When the ball was snapped, however, Penix turned left and found a nearly wide-open Austin Hooper for the score.

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Standout performance: Robinson was the best player on the field once again for the Falcons, and he's become one of the most bankable prime-time players in the league.

It was the third time that Robinson gained at least 150 rushing yards in the same game that wide receiver Drake London had at least 150 receiving yards, which set an NFL record for the most games with the same pair of teammates reaching those thresholds in the same game.

Much of this breakdown is dedicated to Robinson, and rightfully so, so let's take a moment to appreciate another standout performance from a Falcons player in this game.

Stepping up in place of the injured A.J. Terrell Jr., C.J. Henderson looked every part a former first-rounder against the Packers. He had multiple pass breakups and looked confident breaking on the ball in zone coverage and sticking with the receiver in man coverage.

"I have tremendous confidence in him, and he's proven that," Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said of Henderson the week before the game. "He goes out and every time he's called upon, he steps up and answers the bell. So, fortunate to have him."

Terrell will miss at least three more games, but Henderson showed Thursday night why fans should be comfortable with him in the starting lineup.

Number(s) to know:

6,000

  • Bijan Robinson became just the 10th player in NFL history to surpass 6,000 career scrimmage yards by the age of 25 years old. The star running back was nearly untouchable in prime time, surpassing 100 rushing yards before halftime had even arrived at Lambeau Field.

7

  • Another Robinson number to know (and not just because it's his number): Robinson has seven prime-time games with 100-plus scrimmage yards overall. That's the most by a Falcons running back all-time, and it is tied for the fourth-most by a running back since Robinson came into the NFL in 2023 (Derrick Henry (10), Jahmyr Gibbs (9), Christian McCaffrey (8), Saquon Barkley (7), Kenneth Walker III (7), Josh Jacobs (7)).

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  • The Falcons scored 17 points in the first half. That was more points than the offense had scored in the last two games combined (16).

Injury updates:

  • Jessie Bates III briefly left the game in the third quarter, but he returned after missing only one play.

Looking forward: The Falcons will go into a mini-bye weekend as they won't play again until they travel to New Orleans to face the Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 4. It's their second NFC South matchup of the season so far.

Game Photos | Week 3 Falcons vs Packers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field during Week 3.

General view of the sideline prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A general view prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 , Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 , Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0, Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 and Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walk out before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans before the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 warms up prior to the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 catches a pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 defends during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 before the snap during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 defends during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 offensive huddle during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a point after try during the first quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 tackles during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 reacts after a tackle during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 breaks up a pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 reacts after breaking up a pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 tackles during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 blocks a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 reacts after blocking a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 reacts after blocking a field goal during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 reacts during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 looks to pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons huddle during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 tackles during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 looks on during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a carry during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 lines up during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 scores a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a point after try during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 pursues the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prepares to snap the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 blocks during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a point after try during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, September 24, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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Atlanta placed starting cornerback A.J. Terrell on injured reserve Tuesday ahead of its game on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

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Falcons injury report: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns to full participation

Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive end Brandon Dorlus returned to full participation status, too.

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Tracking the NFC South: Panthers, Saints take early division lead

The division is split heading into Week 3.

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Falcons place A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve

In a corresponding move, the team has signed DL Zach Harrison to the active roster.

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'She would have loved this.' Za'Darius Smith fulfills his late mother's wish

In his first home game as an Atlanta Falcon, Smith honored his late mother's wish by bringing together faith, family and football.

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