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Falcons, DT Gervon Dexter Sr. agree to terms on four-year contract extension

Back in August, Atlanta sent DB Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears to acquire Dexter.

Sep 30, 2026 at 06:18 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. on a four-year contract extension.

According to reports, the extension is worth $78 million and includes $46.5 million guaranteed.

"Gervon is a young, ascending talent whose power, disruption and impact along the defensive line are difficult to find," Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "What's been just as impressive is the growth he's shown off the field as a man and a father. His passion for the game and commitment to his teammates are qualities we value highly, and we're excited to keep him as an important part of our defense moving forward. I also want to thank Drew and Jason Rosenhaus for their communication and partnership throughout this process."

The Falcons traded for the defensive lineman back at the end of August, sending defensive back Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Dexter.

Since joining the Falcons, Dexter has been an important piece of Jeff Ulbrich's defensive unit, a group that ranks at the top of the league in run defense through the first three games of the season.

As a pass rush unit, the defensive front has shined, too, ranking in the top 3 in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate (41.6%) despite blitzing less than 20% of the time, which is the second lowest mark in the league.

Dexter's presence has made a major difference.

Just this past week against the Green Bay Packers, Dexter generated five pressures on 27 pass rushes, which is the second time this very season he's recorded five or more pressures in a game. Through just three games played, Dexter has accounted for 15 total pressures, six tackles, three quarterback hits, 0.5 sack and a deflected pass.

All these numbers equate to Dexter ranking No. 8 in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate (20.5%) among players with at least 50 pass-rush snaps.

Between Dexter and fellow lineman Brandon Dorlus, their combined for 27 pressures is the most by an interior defensive line duo in the league so far this season.

Dexter originally joined the league as the Bears' second-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Cunningham was Chicago's assistant general manager at the time. By 2024, Dexter was a full-time starter for the Bears, starting all 32 games across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He was second on the team in sacks both years.

Falcons at Work | Week 4 Practice Photos 09.29.26

Take a look at our best shots from week four practice ahead of the Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Drake Jackson #91 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Yasir Abdullah #22 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Yasir Abdullah #22 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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