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Falcons injury report: Samson Ebukam returns to practice as Week 4 prep begins

Ebukam missed Week 3's prime-time game with a hamstring injury.

Oct 01, 2026 at 03:56 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have started their week of prep to face the New Orleans Saints in the Caesers Superdome on Monday Night Football.

The Falcons first injury report of the week was fairly light, with the main piece of news being that Samson Ebukam returned to practice in limited capacity. This is the first time the defensive end has practiced since the team's Week 2 loss to the Panthers. He did not practice through the short week in preparation to face the Packers on Thursday night, and was ultimately ruled out.

You can check out the Falcons' Thursday injury report below.

Injury-Report_16x9_EMORY

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Thursday, Oct. 1 — Injury report

Full Participation

  • N/A

Limited Participation

  • LB Divine Deablo (hamstring)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)

Did Not Participate

  • DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury related – resting player)

2026 Hometown Huddle Presented by American Family Insurance

For the 19th consecutive year, the Atlanta Falcons participated in a day of community service. This year, players packed kits of brand new sporting equipment that will be donated to the Georgia Recreation and Park system through Good Sports, presented by American Family Insurance.

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Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Hometown Huddle at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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