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Atlanta mourns the loss of Falcons legend Jeff Van Note

For 18 seasons, Van Note anchored the Falcons offensive line. He was inducted into the organization's Ring of Honor in 2006.

Oct 02, 2026 at 08:59 AM
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Atlanta Falcons Staff
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ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons organization mourns the loss of team legend Jeff Van Note.

From the moment he was drafted in 1969 to when he retired from the league in 1986, Van Note put together a career that became one of the most decorated for an offensive lineman of the time.

Van Note originally joined the Falcons as a linebacker from Kentucky. Upon request by head coach Norm Van Brocklin, however, Van Note made the move to center, ultimately earning the starting job a year later in 1970.

By the end of his 18 seasons with the Falcons, Van Note was selected to a total of six Pro Bowls and was named a Second-Team All-Pro by the AP twice. The picture of longevity and durability, Van Note played in 246 games, making 225 starts. He only missed four games in his entire NFL career.

At the conclusion of the NFL chapter of his life, Van Note would make the move to media, working as a color commentator for much of the 1990s and early 2000s. He was a frequent contributor and trusted voice of Atlanta sports radio and the Atlanta Falcons.

Van Note was inducted into the Falcons' Ring of Honor in 2006

"We mourn the loss of a true Falcons legend," Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank said. "Jeff Van Note dedicated 18 seasons to this franchise and became one of the most respected and beloved players in our history. He embodied toughness, resilience, humility, and an unwavering commitment to his team, qualities that earned him the admiration of generations of Falcons fans.

"Jeff's contributions to this organization cannot be measured solely by his accomplishments on the field. He helped shape the identity of the Atlanta Falcons and left a legacy that will endure for years to come. We are grateful for everything he meant to this franchise and our community. On behalf of the Falcons family, we extend our deepest sympathies to his children, Beau, Ben and Blaine, and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. Jeff will always hold a special place in the history and heart of the Atlanta Falcons."

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