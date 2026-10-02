Falcons injury report: 4 starters limited in second practice before Saints game

Four defensive players did not take part in all aspects of the lengthy practice, but that shouldn't necessarily raise any alarms. Defensive end Samson Ebukam was limited for the second straight day after missing the Week 3 game against the Packers due to a hamstring injury, but his continued participation is a good sign as he works his way back. Linebacker Divine Deablo was also limited for a second day with a hamstring injury, but he has not missed any game action this year and played every snap for Atlanta's defense against Green Bay.