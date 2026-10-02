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Falcons injury report: 4 starters limited in second practice before Saints game

The team had four key defenders log a limited session on Friday, but that shouldn't be cause for alarm.

Oct 02, 2026 at 03:45 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With the practice schedule altered slightly ahead of Monday night's showdown against the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons held a typical Thursday practice session on Friday afternoon.

Four defensive players did not take part in all aspects of the lengthy practice, but that shouldn't necessarily raise any alarms. Defensive end Samson Ebukam was limited for the second straight day after missing the Week 3 game against the Packers due to a hamstring injury, but his continued participation is a good sign as he works his way back. Linebacker Divine Deablo was also limited for a second day with a hamstring injury, but he has not missed any game action this year and played every snap for Atlanta's defense against Green Bay.

Otherwise, rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels made his first appearance on the injury report, but that is consistent with the team's weekly plan for him so far this season as it manages his Achilles, which caused him to miss some practice time this summer.

You can check out the Falcons' injury report from Friday's practice below.

Falcons injury report for Friday, Oct. 2

Full Participation

  • N/A

Limited Participation

  • LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
  • LB Divine Deablo (hamstring)
  • DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury related- rest)

Did Not Participate

  • OT Jawaan Taylor (not injury related – resting player)

Related Links

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Saints

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Saints match-up through history as we gear up for Monday's game against New Orleans in Week 4.

Atlanta Falcons Fans at the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during a game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brad Edwards #27 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 8, 1996.
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© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 23, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atl at Saints268
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Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during a game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during a game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Darion Conner #56 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on November 25, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
@Saints063
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Greg Davis #5 during the game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season.
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© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Jamie Dukes #64 during the game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Jordan #40 during the game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chris Miller #12 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders #21 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on November 24, 1991.
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© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Louis Riddick #29 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 17, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 17, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Nate Odomes #38 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 8, 1996.
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© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Mike Zandofsky #72 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 17, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Morten Andersen #5 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 10, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Robbie Tobeck #61 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 5, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 10, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper #95 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 5, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ray Buchanan #34 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on October 22, 2000.
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© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on October 22, 2000.
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© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Saints221
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on October 22, 2000.
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© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper #95 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on October 22, 2000.
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© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Henri Crockett #94 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 17, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Henri Crockett #94 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 17, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Saints139
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Gerald McBurrows #22 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ronnie Bradford #23 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Alge Crumpler #83 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 21, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 21, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Saints229
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Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 21, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back John Settle #44 during a game against the New Orleans Saints in 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons playing a game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons playing a game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Fans at the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Saints064
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 reacts during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 23, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
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