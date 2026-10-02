Falcons injury report: 4 starters limited in second practice before Saints game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With the practice schedule altered slightly ahead of Monday night's showdown against the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons held a typical Thursday practice session on Friday afternoon.
Four defensive players did not take part in all aspects of the lengthy practice, but that shouldn't necessarily raise any alarms. Defensive end Samson Ebukam was limited for the second straight day after missing the Week 3 game against the Packers due to a hamstring injury, but his continued participation is a good sign as he works his way back. Linebacker Divine Deablo was also limited for a second day with a hamstring injury, but he has not missed any game action this year and played every snap for Atlanta's defense against Green Bay.
Otherwise, rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels made his first appearance on the injury report, but that is consistent with the team's weekly plan for him so far this season as it manages his Achilles, which caused him to miss some practice time this summer.
You can check out the Falcons' injury report from Friday's practice below.
Falcons injury report for Friday, Oct. 2
Full Participation
- N/A
Limited Participation
- LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
- LB Divine Deablo (hamstring)
- DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring)
- DE Za'Darius Smith (not injury related- rest)
Did Not Participate
- OT Jawaan Taylor (not injury related – resting player)
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Saints match-up through history as we gear up for Monday's game against New Orleans in Week 4.