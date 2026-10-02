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NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 4, Falcons or Saints?

The Falcons will reignite their rivalry with the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Oct 02, 2026 at 11:21 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — For the 115th time in their existence, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will square off on the gridiron. The Falcons hold a narrow 58-56 lead in the all-time series, including a win in the lone playoff game between these two rivals, but Monday night marks the 20th anniversary of one of the Saints' most memorable victories.

On Sept. 25, 2006, the Saints played their first home game in more than a year after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and beat the Falcons 23-3. On the 10th anniversary of that game, the Falcons defeated the Saints 45-32.

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Both teams are looking for their second win of the 2026 season. The Saints have played three competitive games featuring fourth-quarter comebacks, including a comeback win on the road against the Ravens in Week 2. Atlanta delivered a statement win in Green Bay on Thursday night, putting up nearly 500 yards of offense in Michael Penix Jr.'s first game back in the lineup.

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"Yeah, it's going to be real loud," Penix said of the environment he expects in New Orleans. "It's going to be great. It's going to be awesome. We're going to all accept the challenge. We're going to go out there and compete our tails off to find a way to get a win, and that's what it's about. It's definitely going to be rowdy."

Here's a look at who the experts predict to win on Monday night between the Falcons and Saints.

AF_26_DM_Expert Picks - 16x9_W4

NFL Expert Picks for Falcons vs. Saints

Author | OutletFalcons or Saints?
Jeremy Fowler | ESPNSaints
Dan Graziano | ESPNFalcons
Pamela Maldonado | ESPNFalcons
Ben Solak | ESPNSaints
Lindsey Thiry | ESPNSaints
Jeremy Bergman | NFL.comFalcons
Gennaro Filice | NFL.comFalcons
Dan Parr | NFL.comSaints
Pete Prisco | CBS SportsFalcons
John Breech | CBS SportsFalcons
Albert Breer | Sports IllustratedSaints
Mike Kadlik | Sports IllustratedSaints
Conor Orr | Sports IllustratedFalcons
John Pluym | Sports IllustratedSaints

For more complete picks and analysis, visit: ESPN, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and NFL.com.

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Saints

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Saints match-up through history as we gear up for Monday's game against New Orleans in Week 4.

Atlanta Falcons Fans at the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 10, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during a game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brad Edwards #27 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 8, 1996.
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© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 looks on before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 23, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atl at Saints268
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Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during a game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during a game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Darion Conner #56 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on November 25, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
@Saints063
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Greg Davis #5 during the game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season.
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© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Jamie Dukes #64 during the game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brian Jordan #40 during the game against the New Orleans Saints during the 1990 season. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chris Miller #12 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Deion Sanders #21 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on November 24, 1991.
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© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Louis Riddick #29 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 17, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 17, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Nate Odomes #38 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 8, 1996.
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© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Mike Zandofsky #72 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on November 17, 1996. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1996 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Morten Andersen #5 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 10, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Robbie Tobeck #61 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 5, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 10, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper #95 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 5, 1999.
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© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ray Buchanan #34 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on October 22, 2000.
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© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on October 22, 2000.
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© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Saints221
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on October 22, 2000.
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© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ed Jasper #95 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on October 22, 2000.
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© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Henri Crockett #94 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 17, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Henri Crockett #94 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on December 17, 2000. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Saints139
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Gerald McBurrows #22 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ronnie Bradford #23 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis #81 during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Alge Crumpler #83 during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 21, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001.
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© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 21, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Saints229
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Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints on October 21, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on December 9, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back John Settle #44 during a game against the New Orleans Saints in 1989. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1989 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons playing a game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons playing a game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Fans at the game in Atlanta against the New Orleans Saints on September 29, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Saints064
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 reacts during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 23, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
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