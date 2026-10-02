NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 4, Falcons or Saints?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — For the 115th time in their existence, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints will square off on the gridiron. The Falcons hold a narrow 58-56 lead in the all-time series, including a win in the lone playoff game between these two rivals, but Monday night marks the 20th anniversary of one of the Saints' most memorable victories.
On Sept. 25, 2006, the Saints played their first home game in more than a year after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and beat the Falcons 23-3. On the 10th anniversary of that game, the Falcons defeated the Saints 45-32.
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Both teams are looking for their second win of the 2026 season. The Saints have played three competitive games featuring fourth-quarter comebacks, including a comeback win on the road against the Ravens in Week 2. Atlanta delivered a statement win in Green Bay on Thursday night, putting up nearly 500 yards of offense in Michael Penix Jr.'s first game back in the lineup.
"Yeah, it's going to be real loud," Penix said of the environment he expects in New Orleans. "It's going to be great. It's going to be awesome. We're going to all accept the challenge. We're going to go out there and compete our tails off to find a way to get a win, and that's what it's about. It's definitely going to be rowdy."
Here's a look at who the experts predict to win on Monday night between the Falcons and Saints.
NFL Expert Picks for Falcons vs. Saints
|Author | Outlet
|Falcons or Saints?
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Saints
|Dan Graziano | ESPN
|Falcons
|Pamela Maldonado | ESPN
|Falcons
|Ben Solak | ESPN
|Saints
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Saints
|Jeremy Bergman | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Gennaro Filice | NFL.com
|Falcons
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Saints
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|John Breech | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Saints
|Mike Kadlik | Sports Illustrated
|Saints
|Conor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|John Pluym | Sports Illustrated
|Saints
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Saints match-up through history as we gear up for Monday's game against New Orleans in Week 4.