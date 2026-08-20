'That time is coming real soon': Michael Penix Jr. provides update on return-to-play timeline

INDIANAPOLIS — After reporting to the Falcons facility for training camp at the end of July, Michael Penix Jr. was not yet cleared to participate in team drills. In the weeks that followed, he said he could do everything but take a hit. That has meant a training camp filled with individual drills, 1-on-1s with pass catchers and 7-on-7s.

Asked about his timeline, Penix said on July 29 that his doctor wanted to give him four more weeks at that clearance level "before going to the next stage."

Now, in mid-August, that window is nearing its end, and Penix is gearing up for further conversations. In fact, he said after the Falcons' second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis on Thursday that he has a call scheduled with his doctor for a check-in.

"I know that call will be coming up soon," Penix said. "Talk to my doctor, see where he thinks I am, see how he feels about everything and then we will go from there."

Penix said that even though he hasn't yet been able to get into 11-on-11 action, these last two practices with the Colts have been "very important" for getting acclimated back into the swing of practice and getting a feel for the future demands of games.