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'That time is coming real soon': Michael Penix Jr. provides update on return-to-play timeline

Penix told reporters in Indianapolis that he is scheduled to meet with his doctor Thursday to check in on his progress.

Aug 20, 2026 at 06:27 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

INDIANAPOLIS — After reporting to the Falcons facility for training camp at the end of July, Michael Penix Jr. was not yet cleared to participate in team drills. In the weeks that followed, he said he could do everything but take a hit. That has meant a training camp filled with individual drills, 1-on-1s with pass catchers and 7-on-7s.

Asked about his timeline, Penix said on July 29 that his doctor wanted to give him four more weeks at that clearance level "before going to the next stage."

Now, in mid-August, that window is nearing its end, and Penix is gearing up for further conversations. In fact, he said after the Falcons' second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis on Thursday that he has a call scheduled with his doctor for a check-in.

"I know that call will be coming up soon," Penix said. "Talk to my doctor, see where he thinks I am, see how he feels about everything and then we will go from there."

Penix said that even though he hasn't yet been able to get into 11-on-11 action, these last two practices with the Colts have been "very important" for getting acclimated back into the swing of practice and getting a feel for the future demands of games.

"Obviously, running up against another defense," Penix said. "Seeing our defense all the time, you get the same, repetitive looks but to be able to get different looks, to get some live competition, it was awesome."

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday, August 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

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The third-year quarterback said he feels well equipped physically to handle a dirty pocket. Now, it's about getting the green light to operate within one.

"If I had a rush coming at me and everything, I can get away. But it's just the right now is if I don't get away. That's what we're thinking about: If I don't get away," Penix said. "I don't think my doctor is ready for me to take those hits right now, but that time is coming real soon."

Exactly what date constitutes "real soon" is still up in the air for Penix, but there is hope that it is, indeed, soon.

"Whatever (the doctor) says, that's what its going to be," Penix concluded. "I am going to trust him, and trust God and I am just going to continue taking steps in the right direction."

Photos | First Joint Practice in Indianapolis

Take a look at the best photos of joint practice as the Atlanta Falcons battle against the Indianapolis Colts during the 2026 AT&T Training Camp in Indianapolis, Ind.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jammie Robinson #34 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. #82 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #41 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice at Indianapolis Colts Training Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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