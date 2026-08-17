Jack Strand scores first touchdown in front of surprise visitors

Strand scored the first touchdown of the game for Atlanta's offense, an encouraging sign of his continued progression thus far in camp. While the touchdown itself was an important moment for Strand, it was made all the more special by a few surprise visitors in the crowd.

"Yeah, my girlfriend was here [with] her family, and then my mom and two of my younger siblings actually surprised me before the game," Strand said. "I didn't know they were coming down."

During warmups before the game, members of the Falcons' staff told Strand that John Griffin, the team's director of player performance, needed to do something with him. When he approached Griffin, his family was waiting alongside him. They had traveled more than 1,000 miles from Bloomer, Wisconsin, to see Strand suit up in the red and black for the first time.

Strand finished the game 6-of-12 for 50 yards with the rushing touchdown. He delivered a few big moments for Atlanta's offense, including a nice 18-yard connection with tight end Josh Simon during which Strand got the ball off just in time before being hit on a play-action rollout.

"It's definitely a little different playing in an NFL stadium compared to playing in a Division II stadium," Strand said. "But it's the same game that I've been playing since I was six years old, so that was kind of my mentality going in."

A family drop-in wasn't the only surprise Strand received on Friday night. Following his touchdown sneak, Strand went straight into next-play mode on the sideline and left a memorable keepsake behind.

Fortunately, Tagovailoa and Penix tracked him down to make sure he went home with the football he forced past the goal line. The first professional touchdown of a player's career — even in a preseason game — is a moment worth holding on to.

"That's important because this is his first NFL game," Tagovailoa said. "I don't think people understand it's not easy to get into this league, whether you're drafted, whether you're undrafted. As little kids growing up playing football, it's always a dream to be able to play in the NFL. This being preseason, I understand, but that's a big deal."